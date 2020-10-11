Absent a carbon tax, nuclear subsidy needed for clean energy goal

The operators of the state’s three nuclear generating stations have applied to keep getting an extra $300 million a year from customers — even as the dispute over the original subsidy drags on.
Public Service Enterprise Group and Exelon Corp., co-owners of the plants on Artificial Island in Salem County, say in their application they need the money even more now that dirt-cheap natural gas has dropped wholesale energy prices further.
The Division of Rate Counsel is still in the appellate court trying to overturn the 2018 approval by the Legislature, Gov. Murphy and the state Board of Public Utilities. The pandemic has slowed that process.
The winning argument for nuclear power remains the same. For the foreseeable future, any meaningful effort to reduce greenhouse gases contributing to climate change must include a large share of nuclear generation of electricity.
Nuclear plants remain the largest source and only baseline supplier of energy with no carbon emissions. In New Jersey the three plants account for more than 90% of the state’s carbon-free power. And their output of more than a third of the state’s electricity is available on demand all the time, regardless of whether the wind is turning turbines or the sun is energizing solar panels.
New Jersey has set an ambitious goal of carbon-free energy by 2050. That will require nuclear power unless some technological breakthrough makes massive amounts of energy storage affordable.
The new application will revive the argument over whether PSEG and Exelon are getting enough money to keep investing in the plants and operating them. With fracking expected to ensure a vast supply of cheap natural gas for decades, almost a dozen uncompetitive U.S. nuclear plants have been closed the past several years.
When they close, they’re replaced by generators burning natural gas and coal, which increases U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. For example, when the Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Lacey Township closed in 2018, those replacing its power started emitting another 3.1 million tons of carbon annually.
The United States should have been a leader in nuclear power development, which would have kept its carbon emissions much lower and its price of electricity down. Instead, that leader has been France, which gets 75% of its electricity from nuclear energy and is also the world’s largest net exporter of electricity due to its very low cost of generation. Not only has French nuclear power been safe and improving for nearly half a century, but about 17% of its electricity is from recycled nuclear fuel.
Unfortunately, instead of being scientific about the risk of radiation (real, but very small), the U.S. adopted an extraordinarily large imaginary risk — that any amount of radiation is unsafe.
Science has repeatedly proven this isn’t true, but the excessive fear prompted by this exaggerated risk undermined nuclear power development and forced the energy markets into sources of power that are more harmful to people — even before considering the effects of climate change.
Now the climate-friendly choice is between subsidizing nuclear power made artificially more expensive, or adding the cost of carbon emissions to fossil fuel prices.
Since climate is a global problem, the best solution would be a global method of carbon pricing. Next best would be national carbon pricing.
In the absence of those, if New Jersey residents are willing to pay to set an example for greenhouse emissions reduction, subsidizing their nuclear stations will be necessary.
