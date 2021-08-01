Youth disruptions at shore fueled by pandemic and NJ blocking enforcement

Then Murphy’s attorney general directed law enforcers to avoid charging youths and subjecting them to the justice system unless a serious crime required it. Police instead may issue curbside warnings, or arrange a meeting at the police station with the youth and their parents.

Pagliughi and many business owners blamed Murphy directly for these changes to juvenile justice law and guidance. Sen. Michael Testa, representing districts in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, said, “Gov. Murphy has stripped police of their power to enforce the law and protect the public while clear violations are being committed before their eyes. Kids know they’re above the law and they’re taking advantage of it.”

The pandemic is surely another factor in this summer’s increased disruptions by young people. Even though COVID-19 is mostly a high-risk disease only for older adults and those with existing health conditions, young people’s lives were largely shut down as if they needed special protection, costing them the social experiences and education much needed at their age. Give Gov. Murphy credit for recognizing that among the reasons for the behavior was “coming out of a pandemic when you’ve been locked down, when you’ve been going to school remotely.”