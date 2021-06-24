Wranglers wanted for shopping carts still rolling wild in Middle Township

Five years ago Middle Township was overwhelmed with stray shopping carts, escapees from the cart herds in its large Rio Grande shopping district.

The township public works department was spending too much time rounding up the strays and returning them to their stores.

Township Council considered requiring stores to buy and install brakes on their carts that would automatically engage whenever a cart was taken too far. We recommended trying the system used by Aldi, which then was preparing to open a store there. It makes people deposit a quarter to unlock a cart, and return the cart to get their quarter back.

The township settled for the big-box stores promising to do a better job of cart control. Mayor Tim Donohue recently said “that has not happened.” Township employees, though, are still retrieving the carts for the stores.

As we suggested five years ago, providing this free service to the stores is quite an incentive for them to let the township remain responsible for removing and returning carts that have become litter, eyesores, traffic hazards and such.