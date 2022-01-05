Worker shortage may require economic rebalancing

New Jersey has responded by requiring that direct-care workers in long-term-care facilities be paid at least $3 an hour above minimum wage — which is $13 an hour as of Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is among thousands of employers nationwide who can’t find enough truck drivers with commercial licenses. The shortage of truck drivers has been a major factor in broken supply chains.

At the ACUA — which provides trash and recycling services to 14 municipalities in the county and four in neighboring counties — many pickups have been late and stops missed because of too few workers. Rick Dovey, executive director of the authority, said the staffing level is down 25%.

Drivers get $20 an hour and a good package of benefits, Dovey said, after increasing wages for workers twice during the pandemic. But that’s not competitive when private businesses are paying similar drivers $28 an hour.

The ACUA also can’t hire enough laborers, who among other essential tasks hop off and onto the trucks, gathering the trash and recycling materials and dumping the carts into the compactor. Those workers get $15 an hour, and likewise benefits worth another $20 an hour, but Dovey said “for many that doesn’t seem to matter.”