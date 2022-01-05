Worker shortage may require economic rebalancing

The national economy looks strong from several perspectives. The stock market has been at record highs repeatedly the past year. Production has regained much of what was lost in the first year of COVID-19. Job creation has overcome most of the job losses.
But the number of Americans working is still well off its pre-pandemic level. And although many people are unemployed and many employers are trying to fill jobs, they’re not coming to terms as they usually do — yet.
The imbalance has taken many forms in South Jersey. When the usual summer seasonal workers from abroad were blocked, shore businesses were left far short of the staffing levels they wanted to handle the rebound in tourism.
Difficulty filling skilled positions quickly arose, but that was soon followed by worker shortages at all levels and in many sectors.
The region’s nursing homes and long-term-care facilities were caught in a national staffing crisis that started before the pandemic and got a lot worse. Genesis HealthCare, which has affiliated centers across South Jersey, has in some cases had to shut down units or limit admissions due to the shortage of skilled care workers.
A fall survey by the American Health Care Association found staffing shortages at 99% of nursing homes and 96% of assisted living facilities — essentially all of them. Locally, a private center in Hammonton and a public one in Cape May Court House also have had to address the lack of staff.
New Jersey has responded by requiring that direct-care workers in long-term-care facilities be paid at least $3 an hour above minimum wage — which is $13 an hour as of Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is among thousands of employers nationwide who can’t find enough truck drivers with commercial licenses. The shortage of truck drivers has been a major factor in broken supply chains.
At the ACUA — which provides trash and recycling services to 14 municipalities in the county and four in neighboring counties — many pickups have been late and stops missed because of too few workers. Rick Dovey, executive director of the authority, said the staffing level is down 25%.
Drivers get $20 an hour and a good package of benefits, Dovey said, after increasing wages for workers twice during the pandemic. But that’s not competitive when private businesses are paying similar drivers $28 an hour.
The ACUA also can’t hire enough laborers, who among other essential tasks hop off and onto the trucks, gathering the trash and recycling materials and dumping the carts into the compactor. Those workers get $15 an hour, and likewise benefits worth another $20 an hour, but Dovey said “for many that doesn’t seem to matter.”
One factor surely is that the physically demanding work of laborers is better suited to the young and strong, who are more likely to be healthy and less likely to have dependents — two things that reduce the appeal of a good benefits package.
A contributing factor in reducing workers for nursing and long-term-care facilities is the disruption of in-person education. Parents have responded to the school closings and restrictions by staying home to care for school-age children. That takes a bunch of caring adults out of the workforce.
In addition to many small and even industry specific impediments to hiring, there also seem to be larger trends reducing the availability of workers in general.
Since May new job openings have exceeded newly unemployed workers, and applications for jobless benefits have fallen near five-decade lows. As of the end of October, there were 3.5 million more job openings than unemployed workers in the U.S.
Some would-be workers no doubt are staying on the sidelines in response to the COVID-19 risks they see in workplaces.
The extent of the worker shortages, though — especially in jobs that require in-person and physical work that can’t be phoned in from home — suggests that the pandemic may have awakened many to their value to employers and the economy. Signs abound that they are demanding and getting wage gains arguably overdue.
That’s excellent. But on the other hand, as economists like to say, widespread and large wage gains are also a classic contributor to persistent and high inflation.