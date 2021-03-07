With top court’s help, Murphy borrows billions, plans spending spree

But there is no revenue shortfall. Tax collections now are projected to be 4% higher than the prior fiscal year. There’s going to be a large surplus. Where is the N.J. Supreme Court now that this unconstitutional and hastily enabled borrowing is saddling taxpayers with a massive increase of unneeded debt?

Testa, one of the attorneys who challenged the debt before the court, figures more than $3 billion of the borrowing was unneeded.

Worse, former Wall Street financier Murphy went ahead and sold bonds that are especially lucrative to financial firms because they can’t be paid off early. So New Jersey can’t even avoid paying interest on the billions it didn’t need to borrow.

No problem for Murphy, who plans to spend 10% more than last year’s record state budget — $44.8 billion — spreading money around to his supporters and beyond in this year that he faces voters again. More money for schools, more for government worker pensions (but with no attempt to claw back improper and lavish increases of the past) and $500 payments to hundreds of thousands of families.

There may be even more magic money if the federal government showers additional billions in unneeded borrowing under the guise of pandemic relief on New Jersey and other state governments.