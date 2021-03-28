Wind energy’s boost to South Jersey solid as steel and concrete

Less than two years ago, New Jersey selected Ørsted North America to build the nation’s first big offshore wind energy project, about 15 miles off Atlantic City.

On this side of South Jersey there hasn’t been much obvious physical progress on that plan. Many people, especially opponents of it, may think this is still early days, when the project might be substantially changed or even derailed.

But on the other side of South Jersey, it’s clear that the development of offshore wind energy is set in stone — concrete and steel to be more precise.

In Paulsboro, the state is finishing work on the first new port in half a century on the Delaware River. The port’s dock for three ships is designed to receive and ship massive objects. Right now that means 40,000-pound steel slabs headed for Midwest factories.

Soon EEW-American Offshore Structures will build a factory at the port to build monopiles to anchor wind turbines three-football-fields tall to the ocean floor. The monopile sections — made of 5-inch-thick steel plate fashioned into 40-foot diameter columns — will be shipped by barge to a New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County for assembly. From there turbine installation ships will take 90 of the finished 400-foot monopiles — weighing 5 million pounds each — into the Atlantic for placement.