This is the 40th anniversary year of New Jersey’s temporary Urban Enterprise Zone program, intended to help urban downtowns compete against shopping malls. The malls now are gone or needier than downtowns in the UEZ, which lives on.

The UEZ’s small-ball politically targeted handouts to inner cities and their struggling businesses were supposed to end after 20 years, but unsurprisingly the cities were still needy and the UEZ was given a one-time 15 year extension.

The program’s key subsidy is allowing businesses in 32 selected urban zones (spread among 37 municipalities) to charge just half of New Jersey’s 6.625% sales tax. It also enables tax-free capital spending on equipment, expanded facilities and such.

Gov. Chris Christie said the half sales tax and other breaks significantly reduced state revenues without producing “any demonstrable benefit” to the cities. When the Legislature wouldn’t let him allow the program to end, he dropped a provision that diverted the half of sales tax collected to the chosen cities.

Flush with federal COVID-19 billions, Gov. Phil Murphy restored funding to UEZ municipalities, pledging $42.5 million to start and tens of millions a year thereafter.

That money has been trickling down to the cities for the past year, and this month the Urban Enterprise Zone Authority called attention to projects funded in the Wildwoods that “are helping attract tourism to the region.”

The UEZ there has served up a rather little $472,000 pie to be divided among Wildwood, North Wildwood, West Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

Recently the Urban Enterprise Zone Authority highlighted the improvements that this UEZ funding has made possible.

“Jersey Shore communities like the Wildwoods rely on summer tourism dollars to carry them through the year, so attracting visitors is vital. The Urban Enterprise Zone Authority is pleased to help the Wildwoods cover the costs of projects that make visitors feel welcome and safe in their communities,” said acting Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Kimberly Holmes.

Steve Booy, the UEZ coordinator for the four Wildwoods municipalities, said, “These are huge, vital projects for tourism-driven towns like the Wildwoods — projects that wouldn’t be happening without the help of funding from the UEZ program.”

That sounds great and might justify the never-ending program. What are these tourism-destination improvements?

The public address system used on the Boardwalk was upgraded with $68,000 divided between Wildwood and North Wildwood. It plays music throughout the day (an annoyance for many), the national anthem at events and can announce emergency information.

A master plan for the Wildwoods is being reexamined for $70,000. That will call for pedestrian tunnels at street ends (presumably simply going under the Boardwalk instead of up and over), and meeting some accessibility requirements for those with limited mobility.

For $334,875, new light poles will be bought for the Pacific Avenue business district. And for an unnamed amount, UEZ money will buy some trashcans and benches.

While these things are vital, they sound neither huge nor like things that wouldn’t happen without UEZ money. All non-UEZ municipalities handle these things without UEZ money. Are the Wildwoods struggling so much that they couldn’t do them on their own?

The government creates authorities such as the UEZ when it wants diminished transparency and accountability, which allows positions with the authority to be overpaid and handed out to the politically connected. The UEZ program also serves another government political purpose — giving tax breaks and money (even if not much) to favored constituencies, in this case cities that vote for Democrats.

As we’ve said before, UEZ favors are no substitute for relief from the state’s crushing regulatory burden and the worst climate for business. The state should address those instead and quit suppressing the investment, jobs and growth that its struggling cities need to turn around.