Wharton drivers better tell NJ now what they need and want

New Jersey has struggled for more than a decade to figure out how to manage public use of its single biggest natural asset, the 125,000 acre Wharton State Forest in the middle of South Jersey.

This year the state Department of Environmental Protection is making its most comprehensive and best effort ever to balance the very diverse public uses with preservation of the character and natural richness of this core of the Pine Barrens. That effort this week reached the crucial information-gathering phase with an online survey of existing and potential Wharton users. This is the best chance for members of the public to guide future management of the forest.

For the vast majority of Wharton users there will be little or no change. Nearly all of the 800,000 visitors a year go to campgrounds, Batsto Village outside Hammonton, or swimming areas at Atsion, all already well-managed and popular. A small percentage of visitors drive the forest’s network of 500 miles of unpaved roads — some illegally, causing damage — and better management and enforcement of that use is the goal.

The DEP has tentatively decided on requiring owners of the street-legal vehicles (no ATVs) allowed in Wharton to register with the state and obtain a permit to drive in the pinelands. It is also creating an interactive map showing which dirt roads (some deeply sandy) are approved for driving.

People drive in Wharton to sightsee, hunt, birdwatch, hike, fish, party in the wild, for the adventure of it and surely many other reasons. They disagree on how open it should be to four-wheel-drive SUVs, trucks and cars.

Jason Howell, the public lands advocate for Pinelands Preservation Alliance, wants motor vehicles restricted based on maps adopted by the N.J. Pinelands Commission, which is charged with overseeing the much larger federally protected region. He and the organization want law enforcement robust enough to stop illegal use and damage to pinelands natural resources. Howell accuses recreational motorists of wanting “the entire forest to be an off-road vehicle park.”

John Druding, president of Open Trails New Jersey, supports the legal use of vehicles in Wharton, as well as access for all other users including horseback riders, mountain bikers and kayakers. He said users should be able to use and stay on the currently mapped unpaved roads, not confined to a new and limited map. The group supports strong protections for sensitive natural areas and has helped with that, and accuses environmental organizations of misrepresenting legal users in a campaign to close many dirt roads.

No one seems to like the planned permitting system, which they say would create classes of users or add an unneeded cost to Wharton recreation. We support trying permit-only access to enable a sufficient level of oversight and law enforcement in a wild area too large for conventional staffing coverage.

We also think the DEP will need to do much more to prevent all-terrain vehicles from illegally entering and riding in Wharton. As in cities and suburbs, their drivers usually simply run from police, knowing they can’t be safely pursued. We’ve previously recommended the state require visible license plates for ATVs to enable safe law enforcement. Those and security cameras will be needed to prevent illegal ATV use from undermining Wharton management.

All past, current and future drivers of the unpaved roads in Wharton are strongly encouraged to express their interests and preferences by taking the DEP’s online or printable survey. It’s at nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/wharton.

There probably will be an additional opportunity to comment on the state’s latest and greatest plan for motoring in Wharton once it’s finished and announced. Changing it then, though, might be much harder than influencing the management approach now during its formulation.

The DEP seems genuinely interested in what Commissioner Shawn LaTourette called its obligation to balance the competing demands of all users of its natural resources. Help by letting it hear your voice now.