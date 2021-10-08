West Nile virus looks small these days, two decades after its arrival

Fortunately, it soon became clear most people infected with West Nile virus don’t feel sick. About 20% develop a fever and other symptoms. Only 1 infected person in 150 develops a serious form of the illness that is neuroinvasive and can cause paralysis. About a tenth of these are fatal, giving West Nile a fatality rate for those infected of one in 1,500. In the U.S. that has worked out to about 130 deaths a year.

This year one was a Camden County man in his 60s who was infected in July. That’s the first New Jersey death from West Nile since 2018. So far this year, three New Jersey cases have been reported, just the fatal one neuroinvasive. Nationwide, neuroinvasive cases are 315 of the total 479 cases reported. But as with the COVID-19 virus, analysis suggests many more cases are unreported, 50 times as many in the case of West Nile virus.

Atlantic County this year found its first West Nile carrying mosquitoes in Somers Point on Aug. 3. Since then they also have been found in Buena, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood and Mullica Township.

The county sprays to control mosquitoes and did so in Hammonton in August and Northfield in September. Cape May County sprayed in Cape May Court House, Dennis Township and West Cape May recently.