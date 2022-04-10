Waves only the beginning of wild energy ideas for New Jersey

The development of New Jersey’s offshore wind resource will be transformative for the state’s energy market. Gov. Phil Murphy can confidently expect it to anchor his legacy.

This motivates fellow politicians to try to connect themselves to other emerging clean energy sources. They should curb their enthusiasm. As exciting as offshore wind and the future of energy from nature may be, a state rush to support unproven technologies would waste money and effort better spent elsewhere.

An example is Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak of Middlesex County, who wants a bill to put power harvested from waves in New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan. That would make funding available to companies with experimental wave energy projects.

But while it’s known that waves have a lot of energy and are more consistent than wind or solar, nowhere has the technology to cost-effectively capture that energy been proven and deployed on a commercial — let alone utility — scale.

Numerous approaches have been tried for a few decades, including at the Jersey Shore. In one, waves move 10-foot-floaters attached to a jetty or pier that pressurize hydraulic fluid to turn a generator, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Eco Wave Power Ltd.’s unit in Gibraltar generates 100 kilowatts and it wants to try one in New Jersey and other locations.

Wave energy is just the surface of exciting possible future sources of power.

Scottish company Orbital Marine Power has designed underwater turbines turned by the tides and attached to anchored tubular hulls. One off Scotland is producing enough power for 2,000 homes.

Norwegian company Wind Catching Systems is taking a different approach to offshore wind, developing a 1,000-foot-tall wall of 126 small turbines stacked together and floating on an anchored platform 50 miles offshore. The wall could turn to capture wind from any direction.

Back on shore, scientists are seeking to make the proven power of geothermal energy more widely available. The 60 plants in the U.S. provide enough electricity for more than a million homes, tapping geothermal hot spots where the Earth’s heat is closer to the surface. A pilot project at Cornell University is putting water into deep and hot rock, then drawing it out when superheated to power generators or directly to warm buildings.

Others are planning to take solar to where the sun always shines — space. Mankins Space Technology is developing a 1-mile-wide satellite to gather the sun’s rays and beam their energy to Earth with microwaves. Sending power like this already has been demonstrated by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, which sent 1.6 kilowatts more than half a mile last year. At least four other nations are pursuing similar technology.

Scientists will determine whether it’s possible to tap these and many other future energy sources. Engineers will determine which of those are practical and scalable. Market forces will favor those delivering the greatest benefit considering the cost.

Politicians will never be able to meaningfully guess at the right answers along the way. They shouldn’t even consider a role in the adoption of a new energy source until it is proven and widely deployed, as offshore wind turbines were.

Let’s not diminish the future by prematurely and ignorantly deciding what it should look like.