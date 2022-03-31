Watered-down bail reform fix better than none

New Jersey has been a leader in bail reform, ending the requirement that defendants put up significant sums to get out of jail while they await trial. Instead, whether they’re kept in custody is based on the threat they might pose to the public if released.

We’ve strongly supported bail reform from the start for making the release decision less dependent on the economic status of defendants and for reducing bloated prison populations. But we’ve also asserted that it would probably need adjustment to continue to protect the public while achieving as many of those goals as possible.

Sure enough, the need to tweak the decision process has become obvious, as too many released defendants have committed new crimes. That has contributed in a small way to the nationwide rise in violent crime, and allowed some defendants to commit serial property crimes with seeming impunity.

New Jersey hasn’t seen the worst of the violence, thankfully, but even here fatal and nonfatal shootings jumped from 1,363 in 2020 to 1,409 last year.

Mayors of the state’s biggest cities — including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh — would like that to get better, not worse, so they’ve supported amending bail reform to hold more defendants who are charged with committing crimes while armed with guns. Even in New Jersey, with its strong Graves Act punishing unlawful gun possession and use, many armed defendants are released under bail reform.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora voted for bail reform as an assemblyman and still supports it, but sees the need to tighten it up. “We have to think of the citizens’ safety, the security of their neighborhoods, which have been shattered the last two years, and I think this is a reasonable amendment to the bail reform that I supported,” he told the Assembly as it advanced a bill to make it harder for some charged with gun crimes to be released ahead of trial.

Unfortunately, others in the Legislature were more concerned about gun crime suspects having to await their trial behind bars. They watered down the additional public protections and got the bill through the Assembly recently.

Now there will still be a presumption that a defendant will be released if they are charged with a crime that included possessing a firearm for an unlawful purpose, having a gun handed around among a gang of people, or being armed while committing drug offenses or biased intimidation.

Such gun-wielding suspects are unlikely ever to cross the paths of the legislators who have facilitated their release.

According to data from the Administrative Office of the Courts, 1,112 gun-crime defendants were released in the first six months of last year. Of those, 122 were then rearrested for serious offenses as of January this year. That’s more than 10%.

New Jersey State PBA spokesman Rob Nixon told New Jersey 101.5 a discussion is needed about how bail reform is working. “What was sold to law enforcement when it passed is not what happened in reality,” he said. “It is not functioning as it was promised, in our opinion, unless the idea was just to open up the prison door and let everybody out.”

That’s an exaggeration, but bail reform is diminishing public safety, enabling repeat offenders and effectively decriminalizing so many low-level offenses that it weakens society’s confidence in law and order.

And now New Jersey legislators have decided to accept 122 serious crimes against the public so that 990 others charged with gun crimes don’t have to stay in custody until their trials.

This too limited fix for bail reform should be enacted, but it is only the start of the repairs needed.