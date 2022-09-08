Water Gap national park would benefit many more

In what must be the biggest case of not-in-my-backyard in New Jersey, residents near the popular Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are trying to stop it from being designated a national park.

This would be the region’s first national park, which is almost argument enough for creating it since that would benefit tens of millions of people within an easy drive.

Residents and a group opposing the upgrade to a national park have put up signs, dissed the area’s attractions and lobbied local legislators to get the state to join their fight. Legislators have proposed resolutions against it, but as with all national parks the decision is up to Congress.

Legislators in both parties have supported their local constituents’ views that the changes national park status would bring are unclear and might restrict hunting, or involve new fees, or lead to land being taken by eminent domain. Or they simply say if locals don’t want it, they don’t support the process moving forward. Likewise many county commissioners and municipal officials along the Delaware River have expressed opposition to park designation.

The recent release of a map of what the national park could look like should ease some of these concerns. Of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area’s 70,000 acres, the national park would comprise only 9,760 acres — leaving traditional recreation as it is in the largest part of the area.

The Sierra Club is in favor of creating the Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve. The club’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters are working toward the re-designation by Congress, similar to what made West Virginia’s New River Gorge a national park in 2020.

Leading the effort for them is John Donahue, a former superintendent of the Delaware Water Gap. Donahue said no properties would be taken, fishing and hunting would continue, and there would be no additional fees or tolls under his plan.

Making it a national park, the top classification for federal recreational lands, should mean more federal funding and improved facilities for area’s millions of visitors each year.

New Jersey is centered in the largest concentration of people in the United States. The nearest national parks for recreation are Shenandoah in Virginia and Acadia in Maine.

As a national recreation area, the Water Gap already belongs to all Americans, not just the Delaware River locals. They deserve the benefit of a worthy national park at the Pennsylvania border.

The argument for keeping it the way the locals want it is no better than that voiced at the Jersey Shore by affluent municipalities that try to discourage the use of their ocean beaches by other people.

Like the ocean and the sands washed by its waves, the resources of the Water Gap belong to the public. An upgraded and convenient Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve will provide enhanced outdoor recreation for an awful lot of that public.