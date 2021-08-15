Watch out for cost of NJ mandated replacement of lead and galvanized pipes

Last month the Legislature passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring water systems in New Jersey to inventory how many potentially harmful lead pipes they have.
That’s a good idea, as we urged such an inventory a couple of years ago. Lead service pipes can leach the toxic metal into water if it isn’t properly treated. Newark is almost done replacing 20,000 lead lines after such problems in Flint, Michigan, brought attention to its lead problem.
The law also requires that all lead and galvanized metal pipes be replaced within a decade. That’s a worthwhile goal but a costly one — more than $2 billion statewide. The question is who will pay this steep cost.
The federal $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week includes money to tackle the problem nationwide — but not nearly enough. The original $45 billion in the bill for replacing lead pipes was reduced to $15 billion, even as much non-infrastructure spending was left intact. The Biden administration thinks it will be enough to supplement the lead pipe money with funds for clean drinking water, but environmental groups said that money is headed elsewhere.
This makes a pass-through provision in the New Jersey law ominous for the many homeowners who have lead or galvanized pipes that must be replaced (an estimated 300,000 to 850,000 statewide, mostly in cities in the northeast and southwest sections of the state but also in such affluent towns as Margate and Stone Harbor). Utilities can have the work done and charge customers. The cost of a typical replacement of a lead service line is several thousand dollars.
Government paid for the lead pipe replacements in Newark. The Murphy administration had hoped to get more than a billion dollars from the federal infrastructure bill for the work in New Jersey, but that looks doubtful now.
As we warned two years ago, there is much potential unfairness in the government mandate and funding of lead removal projects.
Businesses and homeowners who have replaced their lead service lines at their own expense not only wouldn’t get reimbursed, but they might have to help pay to replace the lead lines of others through their utility bills or taxes.
The state’s Division of Rate Counsel warned back then that charging ratepayers for work done on private property “is a slippery slope that could vastly increase rates and cause hardship for the very people we are trying to help.”
Whatever funding New Jersey gets from the federal government for lead pipe replacement, it should be distributed equitably and transparently throughout the state.