Voters keep a limit on sports betting leader NJ

New Jersey has been tops in legal sports gambling since it won a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all states to offer it. Half the states have taken the opportunity, but New Jersey got a head start and leads them all.

The state’s legal gambling industry dramatically showed its position in sports betting in September when football season started. Its nine casinos in Atlantic City and three horse racing tracks handled $1 billion in bets during the month. They kept $82 million as revenue after paying winning bets and other expenses, with the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford getting half of that.

When New Jersey lawmakers legalized betting on athletic contests, they put restrictions on college games beyond those on professional contests. No bets were allowed on New Jersey college teams, nor on out-of-state teams playing in New Jersey. At the time, legislators said they were concerned about the perception of the integrity of the college games.

Then the NCAA eased its opposition to betting on college sports and state legislators started to think they might too. Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, proposed a betting-expansion referendum, saying he had “the blessing of the NCAA” to make the changes regarding games and teams in New Jersey.