Vineland pays up for wrong-headed, wasteful handling of mosque

America has been a beacon of religious freedom for nearly two and a half centuries.
Bias against a religion is wrong and illegal. The ability to practice religion free from government interference is so important that the Founders made it central to the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The world’s most important declaration of rights is worth memorizing, or at least remembering all it contains: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
So we have to wonder what Vineland officials were thinking when they made it so difficult for the Garden State Islamic Center to build and use a mosque there.
The center needed 11 years and a federal lawsuit to freely exercise its practice of religion without city government interference.
In August, the city agreed to settle the suit and pay the center $550,000. Recently it relented on the last restriction and allowed the mosque’s 220 members to start using its third floor.
If the Constitution’s First Amendment wasn’t clear enough for Vineland officials, they should have noticed that municipalities pay dearly, including in New Jersey, for disregarding federal law in such matters.
In 2018, the city of Bayonne paid $400,000 to settle a federal lawsuit accusing its zoning board of discrimination in turning down a bid to open a mosque there. That included $120,000 in damages and $280,000 in attorneys’ fees.
The year before, the towns of Basking Ridge and Bernards Township paid $3.25 million to settle a suit over their denial of a mosque application. U.S. Attorney for New Jersey William E. Fitzpatrick said, “Bernards Township made decisions that treated the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge differently than other houses of worship.”
The American Civil Liberties Union says there have been 14 anti-mosque incidents in New Jersey since 2005. Often these take the form of “efforts to block or deny necessary zoning permits for the construction and expansion of other facilities.”
Denying permits for proposed houses of worship without a compelling interest to do so is prohibited by the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.
Besides the harm done to the Garden State Islamic Center, the wrongheaded effort by Vineland officials cost taxpayers more than half a million dollars for the settlement and who knows how much for local officials to pursue actions related to the mosque and defend against a lawsuit there was no hope of winning.
Not an example of good government, especially in America.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!