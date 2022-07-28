Vineland-ACUA trash feud succumbs to reality

At midyear, South Jersey’s turbulent trash and recycling industry seems to have largely settled down for now.

The immediate problem was a sudden increase in several of the costs involved in picking up garbage and recycling, including disposal of the first and processing the second. Among those costs were scarcer and higher paid drivers and laborers, and a jump in inflation led by pricey gas and diesel. When the rapid increases outran the contract bidding cycle for the services, providers wanted more money to continue, or a service reduction to what was feasible.

Ocean City and some other municipalities bit the bullet and agreed to pay more while they consider their future options. North Wildwood signed up a different waste hauler without comment on the comparative cost. A hauler who had long been popular in private-pickup Cape May City decided it was time to retire, giving residents time to look for an alternative.

At the end of last month, Vineland and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority settled the most prominent of the challenges, agreeing to a new contract for the rest of this year and all of 2023. As in the other cases, the changes won’t be celebrated by anyone but accepted as all that’s possible for now.

The issue in Vineland was that labor shortages made it impossible to consistently pick up trash twice each week, a double level of service rare elsewhere that fuel and payroll costs had made impractical. Since the ACUA wasn’t providing the contract’s twice-a-week pickup all the time, Vineland officials started withholding some of their contract payments. ACUA officials responded in March by canceling the contract and announcing an end to service four months later.

Since then the market reality has become more obvious. Fuel prices leaped to record levels. The ACUA’s big hiring effort and increased wages enabled it to firm up its workforce. Vineland couldn’t find another hauler willing and able to do the job as of Aug. 1, and even if it could it would have meant “a dramatic fee increase for Vineland residents over what they are currently paying,” said Vineland Director of Solid Waste Sharon Flaim.

So the city and the authority reached a reasonable agreement that “should have been worked out months ago,” said ACUA President Rick Dovey.

There will be no increase in the $24 monthly solid waste disposal fee paid by Vineland residents, and they will get a free additional 96-gallon trash cart if they want one. The city will be given credits for missed trash and recycling collections, if any. And garbage will be picked up just once a week, like almost everywhere else.

Mayor Anthony Fanucci said pandemic-driven labor shortages, inflationary pressures on fuel and supply shortages had “made it impossible for the ACUA to provide future services to the city at the current contract levels. This interim agreement makes fiscal sense for both parties in the short term.” The contract’s 17 months will give Vineland officials time to solicit bids for service from other providers and “explore every viable option” and “think outside the box,” he said.

We wish the city, other municipalities and counties the best in their future arrangements for trash and recycling services. Some aspects of the current crisis such as fuel prices and labor availability are likely to ease. But landfill space will get scarcer, disposal costs will rise and processing of recyclables will continue its slow and expensive return to effectiveness.

A benefit of a year like this is that it raises awareness of what must be done. Doing it with the least pain to the public will require diligence, patience and plenty of transparency on the part of officials.