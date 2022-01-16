Veteran deaths argue against Murphy emergency rule

The day before the Christmas holiday, when the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy could count on it receiving the least attention, New Jersey revealed it will settle claims over its role in the deaths of more than 100 veterans in state-run homes.
The families of 119 residents of veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park had filed notices they intended to sue the state, alleging its negligence led to their COVID-19 deaths.
The Murphy administration agreed to pay $53 million to settle the claims.
More than 200 residents of state veterans homes died during the pandemic. Murphy came under criticism in April 2020 when he ordered that veterans homes must accept and admit patients who had tested positive for COVID-19. Both Murphy, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who had issued a similar emergency order, were forced to rescind them when it quickly became clear that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading in the homes.
For more than two years Murphy has claimed broad emergency powers to address the pandemic in the state. An obvious benefit of this is the ability to respond quickly to emerging and changing situations.
There is also a great disadvantage, though, as seen in the tragedy of the veterans homes and other care facilities Murphy forced to take in those infected with COVID-19.
One person with autocratic power exercised out of the view of the public is too susceptible to the influences of their branch of government, of the people who support them and those they trust, and of their beliefs and biases. As good as all these might be, they’ll inevitably fall short of decisions made with the input of multiple qualified groups and individuals that aren’t hidden from the public.
Murphy apparently like Cuomo was advised to make care facilities accept COVID patients from hospitals to help keep beds open there. But had he consulted a wider range of medical scientists and the public, he would have heard strong opposition to introducing the virus into institutions filled with those most at risk of serious illness and death from it.
Not until June 2021 did the state Legislature insist on having some input on the emergency powers Murphy began using in March 2020. Even then his fellow Democrats in the Legislature allowed many of his emergency powers to continue until this week.
Murphy recently asked the Legislature for a 90-day extension of some of his emergency powers, but on Monday the state Senate and Assembly refused the request.
Then on Tuesday when his remaining emergency powers were to expire, Murphy declared a new public health emergency and reinstituted his powers under it.
The Legislature has allowed itself to become irrelevant exactly when its participation, transparency regarding COVID policies and a diversity of perspectives are crucial to the health of everyone in New Jersey.
The Murphy administration has kept secret its pandemic decision-making processes and many of those participating in them. If even the legislators in Murphy’s own political party can’t see what’s behind the curtain, the public can have no confidence in the basis for his actions.