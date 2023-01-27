Van Drew positioned in new Congress for national role, South Jersey's benefit

Here’s a prediction for this year: South Jersey residents won’t have to watch C-SPAN to see their congressman on television.

The appointment this month of Rep. Jeff Van Drew to the House Judiciary Committee puts him where the action will be in some of the hottest disputes between the major political parties. That vote of confidence in him by the Republicans comes as they take control of the House and set its agenda. For example, the committee’s chairman, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has said that one high priority will be to examine President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents and the relevant Justice Department investigations.

“Van Drew will be getting a lot more publicity and be on the news more, and be quoted more,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Other Judiciary Committee priorities include investigating Twitter over documents indicating it banned or suspended accounts at the request of government officials, and investigating federal actions against parents who object to school policies.

Jordon confirmed Van Drew’s appointment and said, “Together, we will conduct rigorous oversight of the Justice Department, pass legislation to secure the border, and rein in Big Tech’s censorship of conservatives. Representative Van Drew will play a critical role in holding the federal government accountable and getting results for the American people.”

Large majorities reelected Van Drew in part to help address prominent issues such as these. His involvement on them probably will lift South Jersey’s already high level of political engagement.

We briefly feared that the plum Judiciary Committee appointment might come at the expense of Van Drew’s lower profile membership on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Legislation that drives state and local projects and funding goes through that panel.

In 2021, for example, President Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed the House with the help of 16 Republicans, including Van Drew on the infrastructure committee. He lobbied for many projects in the Second District, and project commitments there nearly doubled to 78, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

Not long after his Judiciary seat was confirmed, Van Drew found out he would continue his work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

That’s good, and a sign of his growing stature in the party in just his third term. We say, get a high profile new committee seat and keep the practical old one — one is silver, the other gold.