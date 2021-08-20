Value in police body cameras shown in study involving Stockton University professor

As longtime proponents of body cameras for police, we welcomed the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy making their use mandatory last fall.
Body-worn and dashboard-mounted cameras make sense for their ability to provide video evidence of police/public interactions that could clarify what happened. What little research there was as the technology rapidly spread (at least six other states mandate them as well) generally supported their use.
A new study – “Body-worn Cameras and Adjudication of Citizen Complaints of Police Misconduct” -- published by the respected National Bureau of Economic Research found exactly the kind of benefits expected from body cameras. And one of the lead authors, along with researchers from American University and Georgia State University, was Nusret M. Sahin, a criminal justice expert at Stockton University.
The researchers analyzed data on camera use and citizen complaints against police in Chicago from 2012 to 2020. They were able to compare complaints with video and those without thanks to the staggered deployment of the technology in the city’s 22 districts.
The data demonstrated that “body-worn camera footage introduces an objective enhancement of investigations of citizen complaints,” the authors said. That resulted in “a significant decrease in the dismissal of investigations due to insufficient evidence” and “a significant increase in disciplinary actions against police officers.”
Recording incidents also reduced apparent bias in how complaints against police were handled. “The implementation of body-worn camera technology reduces the likelihood of ‘not-sustained’ findings among Black and Hispanic complaints compared to White complaints,” the study said.
We would have liked data on whether the number of complaints against police increased, decreased or stayed the same following the routine use of cameras. Other studies have suggested cameras discourage complaints that are unlikely to be supported by recorded evidence. That, too, could increase the rate of sustained complaints.
The authors conclude by hoping that effective and transparent police investigations ultimately will affect perceptions by those in minority communities that they are subject to biased and aggressive policing practices.
“Body-worn camera footage for investigating misconduct allegations and disciplining wrongdoers could help agencies address citizen expectations of impartial and accountable policing and improve confidence in the motivations and performance of police as impartial societal guardians,” the authors said.
That would be excellent.