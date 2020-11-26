Utilities’ safety, reliability work still needed in clean energy era

Giant sky crane helicopters this month have been taking materials into the marshes behind Wildwood to replace and upgrade the big power lines connecting the island to the mainland.
Exelon subsidiary Atlantic City Electric and its contractors are installing steel poles 70 feet and taller that can withstand even hurricane winds up to 120 mph.
The $14 million project is part of widespread upgrades to ACE’s infrastructure and the natural gas pipelines of South Jersey Gas since Superstorm Sandy revealed vulnerabilities in 2012.
Maintenance and improvements to ensure utility services remain safe and reliable should be something customers can count on, even take for granted in this age of advancing technology and better ability to predict future equipment failures. But maybe not.
Gov. Phil Murphy and his allies in the Legislature have committed to making New Jersey a national example of compelling energy markets to switch to renewables. In California, the state that pioneered prioritizing energy environmentalism a decade ago, the result has been a tragic and costly negligence of utility safety and reliability.
Pressured by California politicians and regulators, its largest utility PG&E by 2009 had contracted for as much solar power as in all other states combined.
In a harbinger of things to come, the next year a PG&E gas pipeline under a San Francisco suburb ruptured and exploded into an inferno, killing eight and leveling 38 homes. The National Transportation Safety Board found PG&E had improperly welded the pipes, didn’t detect the problem for decades, and didn’t properly inspect and maintain them.
A year later the next California governor boosted the requirement for renewable energy to 33%.
Soon the neglect of utility maintenance was causing devastating wildfires. From June 2014 to December 2017, PG&E equipment alone caused more than 1,500 fires.
An independent panel found that state regulators had been too absorbed with turning California into a leader on climate change and renewable energy to focus on safety or compliance.
Then in 2018, PG&E caused the Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state’s history, killing 85 people and razing more than 18,800 structures.
The utility and state regulators, in an effort to cause fewer fires, have routinely and repeatedly turned off power to broad swaths of California at a time — 25,000 blackouts last year alone. For many residents, it’s like living in a Third World country where electricity turns off and on seemingly at random.
This will get worse. An analysis by Georgia Tech last year said PG&E is replacing so few old power lines that customers should expect a doubling of outages from distribution line failures in 15 years.
And yet Gov. Murphy has said, regarding forcing energy markets to shift to renewables, “I want New Jersey to be the California of the East Coast.”
New Jersey customers should be glad that robust maintenance and upgrades are still being done by their utilities. As the state changes their mission to pursue its policy goals and the monthly bills rise, consumers and their advocates will have to monitor the transition to make sure utilities don’t neglect safety and reliability like their California counterparts.
The new power lines to the Wildwoods will reduce the frequency and duration of outages for 24,000 customers there. The project is environmentally friendly, too, in a more tangible way — much of the work is being done by helicopters to avoid damage to soft wetlands.
The timing of Sandy hitting the Jersey Coast may turn out to be a blessing. It prompted a decade of utilities improving resiliency at just the right time, before government compelled them to pursue politically driven policy goals.
