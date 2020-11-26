Utilities’ safety, reliability work still needed in clean energy era

A year later the next California governor boosted the requirement for renewable energy to 33%.

Soon the neglect of utility maintenance was causing devastating wildfires. From June 2014 to December 2017, PG&E equipment alone caused more than 1,500 fires.

An independent panel found that state regulators had been too absorbed with turning California into a leader on climate change and renewable energy to focus on safety or compliance.

Then in 2018, PG&E caused the Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state’s history, killing 85 people and razing more than 18,800 structures.

The utility and state regulators, in an effort to cause fewer fires, have routinely and repeatedly turned off power to broad swaths of California at a time — 25,000 blackouts last year alone. For many residents, it’s like living in a Third World country where electricity turns off and on seemingly at random.

This will get worse. An analysis by Georgia Tech last year said PG&E is replacing so few old power lines that customers should expect a doubling of outages from distribution line failures in 15 years.

And yet Gov. Murphy has said, regarding forcing energy markets to shift to renewables, “I want New Jersey to be the California of the East Coast.”