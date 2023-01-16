Upper School Board can’t keep secret $300,000 payoff

The Upper Township Board of Education seems to have forgotten that it is a public body, created by the people of the township to work for them.

Last week a Press reporter found out, with no help from the school board, that it was paying Superintendent of Schools Vincent Palmieri $300,000 to quit doing his job. For a month the board has refused to even hint why this secret payoff was done, let alone necessary. Now The Press has found out that school board members have attempted to muzzle themselves from ever talking about this payoff by signing an agreement with Palmieri to silence themselves.

This is an extraordinary abandonment of the Board of Education’s responsibility, and one that township taxpayers would be foolish to tolerate. The secret deal is a disservice to students and parents, and even contrary to the legitimate interests of Palmieri and school board members themselves.

Everyone is left to wonder and imagine what would possibly justify such an underhanded waste of money. Maybe the school board is acting from such personal or unsupportable motives that it couldn’t be honest for a moment about what it was doing. What district would hire Palmieri knowing that Upper removed him on almost an emergency basis and considered paying $300,000 to do it worth the cost? In the absence of even the smallest attempt by the board to justify its actions, none of the possible horrors that schools prefer to sweep under the rug can be ruled out.

Two days before Thanksgiving, Palmieri and Michele Barbieri, the president of the township’s Board of Education, sent a letter to parents saying he would leave his job as of Jan. 1. The letter said he had worked for the district for two decades, but made no comment on why he was leaving and didn’t give an inkling of the payoff being made. Not even this threadbare information about the change was posted to the district webpage, or to the school district’s Facebook page.

The letter said questions about the board action should be directed to Laurie Ryan, the district business administrator. When contacted, Ryan said she wouldn’t provide any of the information she had about Palmieri leaving the district.

Last month our reporter submitted an Open Public Records Act request for information about the school district’s action, which last week brought forth a heavily redacted copy of a nine-page separation agreement between the school district and Palmieri. That revealed that the district this year will pay the no longer employed Palmieri the same salary as when he was superintendent, $176,083, and in 2024 pay him $135,000 more.

Among things not blacked out was a deal between the school board and Palmieri to keep secret from everyone “any information, facts, or terms and conditions concerning this agreement.”

This misuse of the state sunshine law doesn’t relieve the Upper Township Board of Education of the obligation to explain why it needed to change superintendents in midyear, why it thought that was worth making a $300,000 payoff to Palmieri, why Palmieri would deserve such a payoff, and why the board thought Upper Township officials, taxpayers, parents, students and teachers should just swallow all of this and not ask questions.

We hope there is at least a plausible reason for the board members to proceed this way, but we can’t imagine one that would leave them and Palmieri blameless.

In the deal between board members and Palmieri, they also agreed not to make any “defamatory, disparaging or derogatory remarks” about each other. We and the people of Upper Township have made no such deal to spare them. If Palmieri, Barbieri and other board members aren’t more open and honest about this, they’ll deserve their lasting reputations for a self-serving conspiracy at the expense of the public and education in the township.