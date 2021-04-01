Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding

The Strathmere section of Upper Township occupies a mile and a half of sand on the northeast end of the Sea Isle City barrier island. Set among its mainly seasonal properties are a trailer park and a small hotel.
The outdated and deteriorating 16-unit hotel, nearly a century old and still with window-mounted air conditioners, has been closed in recent years. The owner wants to rebuild it into a small, modern all-suites hotel.
When someone wants to replace a crumbling property with a version better and slightly bigger, our initial reaction is to welcome the improvement — as long as the plan details don’t suggest there would be a drawback greater than the benefit. So far, the plans look fine.
The hotel would be four stories tall, pretty typical for the shore and just one floor higher than the three-story houses in its area. It would have 15 suites, each with a bedroom, kitchen and bath. Its parking lot would have 19 spaces. We’d prefer a few more, but then again we also regret too much paved land in general.
Some Strathmere property owners are against the plan. The project has been adjusted to meet the concerns of some residents, the attorney for the owner said, but the opponents are unmoved.
Some object to the height of the hotel and the number of parking spaces. Many are said to worry that rebuilding the hotel could unleash a dreaded trend of modernizing properties in the village, which one said “could be a death warrant for Strathmere.”
That only seems true in the sense that the future always presumes the death of the past. For a more likely “death warrant” for this unstable spit of sand, look no farther than the waters on each side of it.
Coastal communities throughout the United States are in the early stages of trying to secure their survival as the world warms and the seas rise. However that is done — if it can be done — it will cost an awful lot and require strong public and political support.
Perhaps a little sliver of a mainland township with a modern hotel rather than an abandoned old hotel would stand a better chance of getting the flood-control support that it needs. Other modernized properties might help as well.
The new hotel, unlike its predecessor, would meet modern building codes and flood zone standards. FEMA rates Strathmere a Class 5 community for mitigating flood damage, so all properties in this special flood hazard area get a 25% discount on their federal flood insurance.
That’s good, but the neighboring municipalities have done better — Ocean City properties get a 30% discount and those in Sea Isle get 35% off.
Maybe a compliant hotel could help Strathmere improve its rating further, since flood damage reduction is one of the criteria.
A business proposal such as the Inn at Strathmere might be decided by the complex motivations and values of township officials and residents it affects, or maybe by the law if the developer is sufficiently compliant with that.