Updated hotel could help Strathmere in era of increased flooding

That only seems true in the sense that the future always presumes the death of the past. For a more likely “death warrant” for this unstable spit of sand, look no farther than the waters on each side of it.

Coastal communities throughout the United States are in the early stages of trying to secure their survival as the world warms and the seas rise. However that is done — if it can be done — it will cost an awful lot and require strong public and political support.

Perhaps a little sliver of a mainland township with a modern hotel rather than an abandoned old hotel would stand a better chance of getting the flood-control support that it needs. Other modernized properties might help as well.

The new hotel, unlike its predecessor, would meet modern building codes and flood zone standards. FEMA rates Strathmere a Class 5 community for mitigating flood damage, so all properties in this special flood hazard area get a 25% discount on their federal flood insurance.

That’s good, but the neighboring municipalities have done better — Ocean City properties get a 30% discount and those in Sea Isle get 35% off.

Maybe a compliant hotel could help Strathmere improve its rating further, since flood damage reduction is one of the criteria.