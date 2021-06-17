Unsurprisingly, Jersey Shore towns protect residents by restricting marijuana industry

That approach includes, unfortunately, making the use of marijuana and alcohol by youths penalty-free — something local officials can’t do anything about. As the president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police has said, “Voters did not agree to decriminalize marijuana and alcohol for children.”

Voters also didn’t get any information about the proven harms of marijuana from the well-funded legalization campaign. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10% of regular marijuana users become addicted. For those who begin using it before adulthood, the addiction rate is about 17%.

The National Academies of Sciences says long-term marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brains of adolescents and young adults, impairing learning, memory and attention. The drug is a toxin that impairs judgment and driving ability, and a National Academy of Medicine report says there is substantial evidence that it increases the risk of psychosis and schizophrenia.

By restricting the marijuana industry and the drug’s use within their municipal borders, local officials are helping reduce these harms on their residents.

Sure, the marijuana industry authorized by the state will sell marijuana into every town and state officials will see to it those sales can’t be stopped.