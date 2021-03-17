Union clout may be trumping Cumberland’s shared jail savings

Last year, we congratulated Cumberland County for seeing that it didn’t need a new $65 million jail and could save taxpayers millions by sharing jail services with nearby counties.
New Jersey’s bail reform has substantially reduced the number of defendants in county jails. In the Cumberland jail, COVID-related releases reduced the number of inmates to 232 from 310 the prior year.
County Commission Director Joseph Derella said Cumberland will save $8 million to $10 million by dropping the jail project and millions more each year thereafter.
That sounds like a good example of where state leaders at all levels have encouraged local government to go — consolidation and sharing services to finally provide meaningful relief to those paying New Jersey’s highest in the nation property taxes.
But now the state has sued the county over its shared jails plan. Derella said the lawsuit is “particularly offensive” and aimed at stopping counties from sharing correctional facility services.
The lawsuit by the state Office of the Public Defender claims that public defenders wouldn’t be able to adequately serve defendant inmates if they were housed in other South Jersey counties.
Fletcher Duddy, a deputy public defender, said the shared services plan “would really significantly impact” the ability of public defenders to “provide effective assistance of counsel to their clients if their clients are housed in Mays Landing, 30 miles away.”
This is a surprising claim, since jails in South Jersey started providing video conferencing with inmates a decade ago. In some, that’s all they provide to families and friends of inmates.
Surely that — or a phone call — would suffice for most of the communication needed between public defenders and their inmate clients. And in what presumably would be the rare events when a public defender needs to make personal contact with an inmate, a drive from Cumberland County to Mays Landing doesn’t seem like much to ask for taxpayers to be able to save millions.
The lawsuit does smell like a red herring. Perhaps the support of New Jersey leaders for taxpayer savings through shared services and consolidation isn’t as strong as their support for unions. Much of the savings will come from as many as 121 Cumberland County government jobs that might be eliminated, the vast majority held by members of the correctional officers union.
If the state is going to scuttle any consolidation or shared services plan that reduces unionized personnel, how will it credibly tell nonunion government workers that eliminating their jobs to achieve savings is a worthy goal?
Property taxpayers throughout the state might want to watch the fate of Cumberland’s plan to see if state leaders are serious about reducing their burden.