Union clout may be trumping Cumberland’s shared jail savings

This is a surprising claim, since jails in South Jersey started providing video conferencing with inmates a decade ago. In some, that’s all they provide to families and friends of inmates.

Surely that — or a phone call — would suffice for most of the communication needed between public defenders and their inmate clients. And in what presumably would be the rare events when a public defender needs to make personal contact with an inmate, a drive from Cumberland County to Mays Landing doesn’t seem like much to ask for taxpayers to be able to save millions.

The lawsuit does smell like a red herring. Perhaps the support of New Jersey leaders for taxpayer savings through shared services and consolidation isn’t as strong as their support for unions. Much of the savings will come from as many as 121 Cumberland County government jobs that might be eliminated, the vast majority held by members of the correctional officers union.

If the state is going to scuttle any consolidation or shared services plan that reduces unionized personnel, how will it credibly tell nonunion government workers that eliminating their jobs to achieve savings is a worthy goal?

Property taxpayers throughout the state might want to watch the fate of Cumberland’s plan to see if state leaders are serious about reducing their burden.