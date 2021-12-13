UEZ eases symptoms, absent cure for cities’ ills

Almost four decades ago, state leaders tried something new in their efforts to revive New Jersey’s declining urban centers. They created temporary Urban Enterprise Zones to give the cities tax breaks and business incentives — in particular, a sales tax rate cut in half and whose proceeds were then given to the municipalities.
Presumably with this help the cities would get back on their feet within 20 years and the UEZ program would end. That would level the field again for municipalities and restore state sales tax revenue from the cities.
The cities were still needy after 20 years, so the program was given a one-time extension of 15 years. When that ended and they still needed special help, state officials gave the program another extension.
Gov. Chris Christie tried to end this subsidy of selected urban taxpayers by all others in the state. Failing that, he quit giving the half-rate sales tax revenues to UEZ municipalities, redirecting it to the state budget.
As with government benefits to individuals intended to be temporary, once given they tend to become permanent. And now that Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has a $10 billion surplus thanks to excess borrowing and its share of trillions in federal spending, its search for places to spend has led it to restore the UEZ handout to 37 municipalities that are part of 32 zones.
It’s not a lot of money, at least to start — $42.5 million available soon, minus state administrative costs. A formula considering economic distress, unemployment and the commercial real estate market will determine each’s municipality’s share. The available funds may rise to $70 million or so in the years ahead.
Officials in urban centers, some not obviously distressed, have started casting about for how to use the new-found money. Loans to small businesses maybe, or programs to spruce up parts of town.
Except for this being part of the vast trend of living on borrowed money, a little help for needy cities is OK. Handing out a small fraction from a horde of new-found funds is how support is built for the massive distributions elsewhere to come.
But surely, after more than 38 years, no one is still pretending that Urban Enterprise Zones are contributing to urban renewal. They’re like the other tax breaks and checks handed out to families, seniors and select social groups — a little something that’s better than nothing, rising and falling depending on how dire the state government’s finances are this year.
UEZs provide at best symptomatic relief from the chronic economic illness of New Jersey and its urban areas. The cause of that illness is the state’s crushing regulatory burden on businesses, many years of the worst in the nation business tax climate, and policies that reduce the appeal of urban areas. If state leaders would quit suppressing business, investment, jobs and growth, New Jersey’s cities would thrive — but that would require smaller, more efficient and effective state government.