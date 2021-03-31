Two gaping holes in school budget info required by NJ

A little more than half of property taxes in New Jersey — the highest in the nation — are used to cover spending by public schools.

Taxpayers used to vote on whether or not to approve the spending and taxes required by their local school district.

But as an incentive to move their spring school board elections to November, when voter turnout is greater, districts were exempted from submitting their budgets for voter approval as long as they didn’t increase by more than 2%.

Most districts made the change, while some kept their school election (and budget vote if needed) on the third Tuesday in April. But the school budget referendum isn’t and was never the sort of direct oversight by voters that it seemed. A rejected school budget goes to the local government, which can and often does approve it despite the preference of voters, or requires the school board to amend the budget before approval.

Parents, taxpayers and other residents can still keep an eye on their school district’s spending plan and make their views known before its final approval. A few New Jersey laws require school districts to make available “user-friendly plain language budget summaries, and salary and benefits of select school district employees.”