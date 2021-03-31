Two gaping holes in school budget info required by NJ

A little more than half of property taxes in New Jersey — the highest in the nation — are used to cover spending by public schools.
Taxpayers used to vote on whether or not to approve the spending and taxes required by their local school district.
But as an incentive to move their spring school board elections to November, when voter turnout is greater, districts were exempted from submitting their budgets for voter approval as long as they didn’t increase by more than 2%.
Most districts made the change, while some kept their school election (and budget vote if needed) on the third Tuesday in April. But the school budget referendum isn’t and was never the sort of direct oversight by voters that it seemed. A rejected school budget goes to the local government, which can and often does approve it despite the preference of voters, or requires the school board to amend the budget before approval.
Parents, taxpayers and other residents can still keep an eye on their school district’s spending plan and make their views known before its final approval. A few New Jersey laws require school districts to make available “user-friendly plain language budget summaries, and salary and benefits of select school district employees.”
In the service of “increased public accountability and transparency,” these budget summaries must include the school tax rate, all spending by line item and type, major revenues, surplus, unusual revenues or appropriations with an explanation, and a list of what sharing of services the district is doing to save money.
The budget summaries for each school district from prior years may be seen at nj.gov/education/finance — (click on User Friendly Budget & Administrative Salaries at the bottom of the Most Requested Items menu to the right).
Two gaping holes in the state rules, however, greatly undermine the accountability of school districts.
One is that a school district isn’t required to post its budget summary on its website until 48 hours after the public hearing on its budget. That’s absurd and seems intended to discourage meaningful public participation in the school budget process. School budgets should be put online at least a week before their public hearing.
While the salary and benefits disclosure is a good step, when state officials wrote the requirement they ruled out including the pay and benefits of any members of the teachers union. That’s where most school spending goes, of course — but the New Jersey Education Association is also the biggest provider of financial support and labor to help elect state officials, so “accountability and transparency” doesn’t apply to them.
These two blind spots in school budget transparency are so big that they amount to a sharp poke in the public eye. Unless New Jersey officials already are committed to putting government employees ahead of residents, they should quit impeding public access to this information about the money the public spends on schools.