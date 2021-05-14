Trash transfer station won’t be easy to put in Pleasantville

The amount of truck traffic the station would generate looks daunting too. A consultant’s report predicted a daily maximum of 230 truck trips to and from the facility, or 55 trips per hour when operating from morning to evening (plus another 78 daily trips by employee cars and other vehicles). Although the report says “no delay is anticipated on the area roadway network” from adding nearly a truck a minute on average, if these are mostly dump trucks, the morning and afternoon rush hours would surely be impacted.

In addition to a ratable, Pleasantville would get a fee of $4 a ton, or $400,000 a year. No question it could use the money. Mayor Judy Ward, who also is on the board of the ACUA, supports the project and its benefit to her city and sees it helping the landfill stay open beyond its expected maxing out and closing in five years.

To us that’s a bit of a plus, since it will put off the day when Atlantic County must ship its garbage to neighboring Cape May and Cumberland counties. A little more time will also bring Atlantic County closer to the expected long-term garbage solution of turning trash to energy with high-temperature plasma burners. Such technology has been deployed in Oregon, Florida and Canada, and seems destined for widespread use with a little more improvement.