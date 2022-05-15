Trash service troubles in South Jersey look like the start of a trend

The waste and recycling industry was in crisis before the pandemic hit. The global recycling system collapsed after China, which had been the primary destination for processing such materials, quit taking all but the purest and easiest streams of recyclables.

Waste hauling and disposal has been beset by diminishing landfill capacity for years, and anticipated solutions such as trash-to-energy plasma incinerators haven’t yet become practical.

The pandemic brought labor shortages that squeezed and damaged many businesses, especially those such as waste and recycling that depend on truck drivers with commercial licenses. Substantial wage increases were needed to ensure adequate staffing. Then the federal government’s massive economic stimulus and energy policies sent gasoline and diesel fuel to record prices, adding another major cost to the industry.

Many hoped that with the easing of the pandemic and life resuming a more normal course, these economic difficulties would be temporary. Now it looks like they’re part of a trend that will last at least a few years more.

The effects on trash and recycling first surfaced in South Jersey at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, the area’s largest public waste and recycling operation and one with costs among the lowest in the state. Last year, as commercial drivers gravitated toward much higher paying jobs keeping supply chains functioning, the ACUA couldn’t maintain the usual swift completion of its appointed rounds. Pickups were sometimes a day late.

Vineland, one of the many municipalities served by the ACUA, withheld about half its payments to the authority when its contracted twice-a-week residential trash pickup was no longer reliable. That prompted the ACUA to terminate the contract and its service as of July 21, giving Vineland time to find and contract with a new waste collection service.

Then this month a couple of municipalities in Cape May County ran into trouble with their private waste company, Gold Medal Environmental of Sewell, Gloucester County.

Gold Medal said staff shortages were preventing it from performing all of the pickups required, and that it needed to raise its rates due to soaring fuel costs and higher inflation.

“Without the pandemic or the war in Europe driving 200% fuel price increases, perhaps it would have been possible to suffer through what is so very clearly an unfair rate structure,” Gold Medal CEO Darren Gruendel told Fox 29. He said it was obvious that “either rates must go up or service levels need to come down.”

North Wildwood rejected both and when the company wouldn’t or couldn’t adhere to the current contract, the city canceled it and hired another private firm. Ocean City may be able to reach agreement with Gold Medal, which already has stopped recycling and yard waste collections, or will switch providers.

Similar waste rate and service disputes are popping up around the nation. Snowbirds will return soon from Florida with reports of rates there rising 41% to 47%, with municipalities blaming inflation and changes in the economy and labor market. When these rates reach homeowners, they’re paying as much as 66% more. Officials there lament that the last time they sought collection services, they had several bidders — and now get just one bid. New Orleans is paying 33% more for reduced collection services.

Unfortunately, this is the nature of inflation. Rising costs are passed along wherever possible, ending finally at the consumer who can’t pass the cost to anyone else. Workers will be hard pressed to get their pay increased to cover a significant portion of their higher cost of living (unless they’re government workers protected with automatic increases for inflation).

The Federal Reserve is trying to roll back its share of the excessive government stimulus that fuels runaway inflation, but that will take months or years to have much effect.

Don’t be surprised if everyone is paying more for trash and recycling pickups before long.