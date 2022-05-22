Towns must balance children’s bouncy fun, liability

Municipalities provide facilities and sponsor events, so they’ve long had to consider the safety and legal liability when children are having fun.

Many reading this will remember the roughly designed and constructed playgrounds of their childhood, where the significant risks were borne by families and the children themselves. Metal-bar structures a dozen feet tall, swings going as high, seesaws capable of plunging a child to the ground, all on surfaces with nothing to reduce impacts, sometimes even paved.

Parents growing more protective and lawsuits becoming more common helped bring about today’s much improved playgrounds — far safer, less likely to result in a lawsuit, although lacking the thrills of yesteryear.

This kind of scrutiny has come to bounce houses, inflatable plastic structures that children enter or climb for what seems like inherently cushioned rambunctious recreation. Not always. In a decade, more than 100,000 injuries from inflatable amusements have been treated in emergency departments, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More worrisome, U.S. bounce house injuries have been relentlessly increasing, from 5,311 in 2003 to 20,700 in 2016.

Surely most of these injuries weren’t serious, but some were and there even have been fatalities. There is an anti-inflatable-amusements page on Facebook — @banbouncehouse — that lists some of the very rare tragedies. A boy electrocuted in a bounce house his parents hired, two children killed when a “dust tornado” took hold of a bounce house, a girl in England killed when a “freak gust of wind” blew away a bounce house.

Middle Township officials are considering the risks and whether local rules are needed, apparently proactively and not in response to an incident. They’re prudently taking their time, putting the issue before the public, leading an informed conversation about it, and patiently working toward a probable ordinance regulating the use of bounce houses on township property. (Private people and businesses must make their own risk assessment, and are forewarned that New Jersey is among the strictest regulators of bounce house providers, issuing fines of up to $5,000 when its Bureau of Code Services finds operators without permits or insurance.)

When the Stateline news service of Pew Charitable Trusts and the Boston Globe together looked at bounce house safety in 2017, they found only half the states require permits, inspections and insurance. And in many of these, enforcement was inadequate.

Their reporting also found many bounce house businesses lacked permits and even crossed state lines to avoid regulation.

The following year the global authority on safety standards, ASTM International, updated its standard for inflatable amusements to enhance their safety. The revised standard supports better anchoring systems, mitigates risks of falling near entrance-exit areas, and emphasizes the importance of trained operators.

Banning bounce houses outright looks very rare. Central Point, Oregon, stands out for prohibiting all inflatable structures in its parks as of 2017.

Middle Township officials have found that insurance coverage is a key issue. Risk management consultants with the Marsh and McLennan agency, which advises the Joint Insurance Fund serving area municipalities, said the township’s insurance would cover a lawsuit from a bounce house injury on municipal property only if the township is the sponsor of the event.

This suggests there is a way to allow oversight of a more limited use of bounce houses on township property. Requiring Middle sponsorship would allow the township to review the operator’s permit, safety record, insurance record and training — and ensure coverage from the township’s own insurance if a lawsuit results anyway. Officials could help keep an eye on the weather too.

We look forward to a Middle ordinance. It should improve bounce house use there and give other South Jersey municipalities a head start in addressing this emerging issue.