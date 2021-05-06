Tourism businesses need every worker they can get to handle rebound

Since the development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines last year, the Jersey Shore has been expecting a strong tourism season this year.

People seem beyond tired of being restricted, of putting off having fun, of doing without family recreation. Now that more than half of the country appears to be immunized to the virus through vaccination against it or exposure to it, an experience much like normal is possible for all but those whose age or condition puts them at especially high risk to COVID.

Jersey Shore businesses want their best summer ever, and frankly many need it to restore their finances and condition after last summer. Cape May County, more dependent on seasonal visitors than any other county in the state, lost about half of its summer tourism business last year.

With crowds coming months early on each pleasant weekend this spring, the pent-up demand is obvious and will be looking to be filled with beach time, boardwalk fun, dining out (and inside) and all the entertainment that the Murphy administration will allow.

But the lingering effects of the pandemic, especially elsewhere in the world, are worsening the annual challenge of finding enough workers for the peak summer season — so much so that the tourism industry may leave some much needed visitor dollars in their wallets this summer.