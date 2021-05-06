Tourism businesses need every worker they can get to handle rebound

Since the development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines last year, the Jersey Shore has been expecting a strong tourism season this year.
People seem beyond tired of being restricted, of putting off having fun, of doing without family recreation. Now that more than half of the country appears to be immunized to the virus through vaccination against it or exposure to it, an experience much like normal is possible for all but those whose age or condition puts them at especially high risk to COVID.
Jersey Shore businesses want their best summer ever, and frankly many need it to restore their finances and condition after last summer. Cape May County, more dependent on seasonal visitors than any other county in the state, lost about half of its summer tourism business last year.
With crowds coming months early on each pleasant weekend this spring, the pent-up demand is obvious and will be looking to be filled with beach time, boardwalk fun, dining out (and inside) and all the entertainment that the Murphy administration will allow.
But the lingering effects of the pandemic, especially elsewhere in the world, are worsening the annual challenge of finding enough workers for the peak summer season — so much so that the tourism industry may leave some much needed visitor dollars in their wallets this summer.
Last year, instead of the usual 3,000 or so students employed in Cape May County through the federal foreign worker program, only about 100 got in before it was shut down due to the pandemic. Instead of the usual 300,000 so-called J-1 workers in the U.S. for the summer, not quite 5,000 were allowed — and just 236 of them worked in New Jersey.
In March, the Biden administration helpfully allowed the program to reopen. But the home nations of most potential summer workers are far behind the United States in immunizing and normalizing. Just last month, the State Department announced it would expand its “do not travel” guidance to four-fifths of the world’s nations.
Embassies and consulates where foreign students apply for the temporary work have become a bottleneck, with many still closed or short-staffed. Organizations representing employers and student sponsors have beseeched the State Department to ensure the program gets the foreign workers here by Memorial Day.
Morey’s Piers in Wildwood told the New York Times last week that it so far had less than a third of the workers it needs and might have to limit the hours or size of its operations if staffing doesn’t improve.
This looks to be the ultimate summer workers’ market at the Jersey Shore and we hope people young and old who have the time will take advantage of it or at least give it a try. Students and the young could learn much about human nature and business in a summer tourism job, while those retired could book some welcome extra income in a very engaging environment. Line up a bus route to the shore job and driving/parking annoyances are eliminated.
The more people who directly benefit from the coming summer boom, the more exhilarating it will be for all.