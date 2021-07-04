Time to rethink NJ prison for women?

Of seven studies on coed prisons it reviewed, two found reduced predatory homosexuality in them. But overall they did not “convincingly demonstrate the effect of the coed experience” on post-release behavior or crime.

By early 1987, there was only one coed medium-security prison in the nation. Dozens of women inmates had been added to an Illinois men’s prison to relieve overcrowding.

In a New York Times story, officials said the biggest change at the prison was that the behavior of the men had improved. The warden said “most of the men have really cleaned up their act,” in the process making it difficult for the prison store to keep men’s cologne in stock.

Guards said the coed population required them to closely watch female and male inmates when they were together. Some male inmates complained that while they had to wear provided uniforms, women could wear their own clothes, and that the presence of women tempted them to get into more trouble.

Women who were selected for transfer to the men’s prison were initially unhappy, a female assistant warden said, but then women started volunteering for the move.