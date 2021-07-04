Time to rethink NJ prison for women?

A January attack by guards on prisoners at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women led to charges, to many other abuses coming to light and to an investigative report ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Last month, as he released the report outlining a history of sexual violence against inmates, Murphy announced his administration will close the only women’s prison in New Jersey and implement yet-to-be-determined prison reforms.
One obvious reform, if nothing else were done, would be to have women guards for women prisoners. The mostly male guards at Edna Mahan used excessive force on women inmates and watched women during strip searches in violation of policy.
More is needed and probably possible. Perhaps this is a good time to rethink gender-specific prisons.
Many college dormitories went coed years ago, showing that unrelated men and women living together can be an ordinary practice. But students aren’t criminals.
A 1979 report in the federal Prison Journal evaluated whether coed prisons improved the prison environment and reduced the likelihood inmates would return to crime. In the previous eight years, there were more than 20 state and federal coed prisons, but more than half already had reverted to single-sex institutions due to “dilemmas of operation, implementation and evaluation.”
Of seven studies on coed prisons it reviewed, two found reduced predatory homosexuality in them. But overall they did not “convincingly demonstrate the effect of the coed experience” on post-release behavior or crime.
By early 1987, there was only one coed medium-security prison in the nation. Dozens of women inmates had been added to an Illinois men’s prison to relieve overcrowding.
In a New York Times story, officials said the biggest change at the prison was that the behavior of the men had improved. The warden said “most of the men have really cleaned up their act,” in the process making it difficult for the prison store to keep men’s cologne in stock.
Guards said the coed population required them to closely watch female and male inmates when they were together. Some male inmates complained that while they had to wear provided uniforms, women could wear their own clothes, and that the presence of women tempted them to get into more trouble.
Women who were selected for transfer to the men’s prison were initially unhappy, a female assistant warden said, but then women started volunteering for the move.
A coed correctional center started that same year in Oklahoma. Months later the state corrections director reported to a legislative committee that keeping men and women inmates together in the same facility tended to reduce problems. “We have less destruction and less disturbances,” said Larry Meachum. “They start cleaning themselves up. They start to talk better. They start to act better and it has a very positive impact on our environment.”
An alternative to gender-specific prisons could also address the growing challenge for correctional departments to handle prisoners who claim they identify as a gender other than that of their birth.
In California since January, 255 biological males who say they identify as women have requested transfers to women’s prisons.
New Jersey was successfully sued in 2019 by an inmate for being kept in a men’s prison rather than one based on identifying as a woman, winning $170,000 and relief from sanctions for an assault committed that year.
As part of the settlement of that lawsuit, New Jersey began housing inmates based on their gender identity on Thursday.
These experiments with integrated prison populations grew out of the cultural revolution of the 1960s and ’70s, a period that often focused on the possibility rather than the reality of changes to human nature.
The disadvantages of coed prisons became apparent quickly and trials were ended. But figuring out how to make it work and finding out the extent of the possible benefits would take longer.
Past efforts showed some promise and it might be time to consider such possibilities again. Surely we know more now about humane and secure prison operation. And the inexorable trend seems to be toward removing barriers to developing better behaviors, rather than just punishing behaviors that are unwanted.