The era of personal motors arrives

More than two years ago, as electric bicycles became popular, we worried that their top speed of 20 to 30 mph would be unsafe and unnerving near people walking or otherwise under their own power.

So far, happily, e-bikes haven’t brought the feared increase in injuries and fatalities. There have been many complaints, though, of them going too fast and too close to people.

Now many kinds of motorized wheels have flooded South Jersey boardwalks, promenades, recreational paths and sidewalks. Thanks to cheaper and small but still powerful lithium batteries, unnaturally fast skateboards and scooters have joined the motorized bicycles, along with small powered platforms with one or two wheels.

It almost seems as if a sizable percentage of Americans responded to the pandemic by spending government stimulus money on these expensive personal motors. Perhaps the effortless speed gives a feeling of power that helps soothe the months of government restrictions.

Municipal officials recently expressed varying views on the challenges and regulation of this surge in personal motorization.

In Brigantine, Mayor Vincent Sera said there aren’t many such vehicles and the ones there are have “actually helped a little with parking.”