Thank inspired locals for NJ’s enduring tall ship

The AJ Meerwald is many good things. As one of the last oyster schooners that worked Delaware Bay, it’s a precious historic relic of an industry that helped create South Jersey. As a floating classroom for students and visitors, it opens a unique perspective on the region’s exceptional natural habitats and wildlife.
And as a long-shot project that fulfilled the dreams of countless volunteers and contributors, the Meerwald is a stirring example of what people can do when they pull together and personally sacrifice to achieve a noble goal.
After years of sailing out of Bivalve and touring New Jersey’s ports, the Meerwald this off-season is in Belfast, Maine, for the inevitable rebuilding required of wooden boats of yesteryear still plying the salt waters of the Atlantic Coast.
The 93-year-old, 85-foot dredging schooner with two masts raising three sails is getting new bulwarks, cabin, and deck, deck frame and rails. The boatbuilding firm doing the work said she is in “really sound condition” and the work is preventive.
In the 1980s, the AJ Meerwald was lying abandoned on the side of a creek in Maryland. It was rescued by Capt. John Gandy, who with his son spent most of a year getting it seaworthy enough to bring it back to Bivalve, on the bay in Cumberland County.
There in 1988 the nonprofit, volunteer Delaware Bay Schooner Project was formed to raise the public and private money to rebuild what was little more than a hull. It took years to reach the $700,000 needed, fully restore the schooner and sail it into the bay with a deck often filled with thrilled students.
Even then, the project needed the dedication of many to stay afloat and come fully to fruition. When it did, in 1998 it was crowned the official Tall Ship of New Jersey — and took its mission of history and nature education to schools and groups throughout the state.
This sort of grand quest seldom succeeds. Several years after the Meerwald found its sea legs, a sister schooner in the bay oyster industry — the 73-year-old Ada C. Lore — was acquired by the Bivalve Packing Co., which rebuilt her in Port Norris. After additional work in 2005 in Maine, the Ada C. Lore took passengers sailing and on whale watching tours. But in 2014, an Eastport, Maine, breakwater pier collapsed onto the boat. As far as we can tell, efforts to fund and perform the extensive restoration to recover from that haven’t succeeded.
With each passing year, the necessary skills and experience for historically accurate work on old wooden schooners becomes rarer, as do the materials needed. As a state historic boat, the Meerwald’s repairs are overseen by the New Jersey Historic Trust, which is collaborating with the woodworkers in Maine. The trust has allowed, for example, Alaskan yellow cedar to be used in place of the original Atlantic cedar — now a protected tree — for parts of the boat that are painted.
We’re delighted that the memories of the remaining baymen, their relatives and their friends, are being supplemented by the living history of the AJ Meerwald, its crew and supporters. The more urbanized and frenzied this most-crowded state gets, the more restoring is a day on the bay.