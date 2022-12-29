Temp-worker benefits too much to get through Legislature

Close but no cigar on the push by New Jersey Democrats to shower a bunch of benefits on temporary workers at the expense of the businesses that employ them and the agencies that connect them to jobs.

Last week the amended bill failed for the third time to get enough votes in the state Senate to pass. Democrats have a strong majority of 24 members in the chamber but are divided on the bill. Only 20 voted for it, one short of the 21 needed to pass.

The delay in getting the temp worker benefits into law has given legislators time to learn about the problems it would pose for businesses in the state, how it would burden staffing agencies and employers, and probably reduce temporary employment opportunities.

The bill cleared the Legislature earlier this year and then was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy. He said he strongly supported its aim and most of its provisions, but wanted and got some changes.

The bill would have required firms helping connect workers to temporary employment to register with a newly created system in state government. Murphy said this wasn’t needed and the registrations should be done through the existing system currently maintained in the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Murphy also rejected a provision of the bill that would have allowed temporary workers to choose the length of their pay periods. He said “many businesses have payroll systems that are likely ill-equipped to comply with multiple pay periods that vary by employee.” He recommended the bill authorize paying temporary laborers bi-weekly only.

Many other new administrative regulations on temp agencies remained, as did the biggest boon to temp workers and cost to their employers — a requirement that employers of temporary workers pay them the same wages as the permanent employees who normally do the jobs.

The New Jersey Staffing Alliance said the legislation wasn’t fair or responsible to the state’s workforce industry. The alliance had been part of talks to make the bill equitable for both workers and its member agencies, and the repeated failure to pass it showed the bill wasn’t the product of successful negotiations about its provisions.

The bill would “greatly jeopardize legitimate temp agencies, harm the third-party businesses that use them at a time of great workforce challenges, and provide less opportunity for those seeking temporary unemployment,” Alexis Bailey, of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, told NJ Monitor.

Each time the bill was tabled after failing to get enough support, immigrant and labor advocates increased their pressure on legislators, who they said were showing that temp workers are disposable and that business interests are more important.

Days before last week’s third tabling of the bill, a Rutgers University professor released figures showing temporary workers depended on publicly funded health care like Medicaid at rates comparable to large companies like Amazon and Walmart.

Carmen Martino, also the director of Rutgers’ Occupational Training and Education Consortium, analyzed data from state filings by the top 40 employers enrolled with NJ Family Care (the state’s Medicaid program).

Ten temporary staffing agencies accounted for 18% of its enrollees, while Amazon accounted for 11% and Walmart 8%. He said this means N.J. taxpayers are paying at least $20 million annually for health care for temp workers.

According to the legislation, there are at least 127,000 people in New Jersey working for temporary help service firms (sometimes called temp or staffing agencies). There are about 100 licensed temporary help service firms with branch offices and an unknown number of unlicensed firms.

Some of the bill’s dozens of provisions should remain, such as one that prohibits agencies from blocking a temp worker from accepting a permanent position with a third-party employer. Another specifies that deductions from workers’ paychecks for meals and equipment can’t leave their earnings below the minimum wage.

Others need revision, such as barring staffing firms that provide transportation to temp workers from charging them for it. Perhaps giving them the choice of whether to use and pay for the transportation or get to the job site themselves would do.

Requiring pay equal to that of full-time employees is too simplistic. It might take weeks or months for a temp worker to get the experience needed to become as productive as a full-time worker and therefore worth paying a full-time wage.

Some employers, however, game the system by paying workers the temp-appropriate wage long after they’re as dependable and productive as a full-time employee.

Perhaps the commensurate pay rate should kick in after a designated period of time.

The Senate doesn’t have another voting session scheduled until Feb. 2, so there is plenty of time for more realism in this complex reform of employment law. Employers, temp workers and staffing agencies need each other for this niche in the labor market to fulfill an economic need. A bill that is fair to all three and doesn’t make only one happy should be the goal.