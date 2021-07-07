Tanger Outlets joins New Jersey's honeybee helpers, more are needed

Normal honeybees are semi-domesticated and tolerant of people, seldom bothering to deliver their mild sting. Firefighters in Millville early last month experienced that when they encountered a hive among pallets in a warehouse that was on fire.

Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott told the Vineland Daily Journal that it was the first time the company had rescued bees. The company called in beekeepers, who gathered up the hive and relocated it to a farm in Franklin Township.

New Jersey legislators can help bees by reducing the use of certain insecticides lethal to them that are thought to be a cause of colony collapse. Called neonicotinoids, these neurotoxins spread through plants and kill insects by attacking their nerve cells. Unfortunately, bees and other beneficial pollinators are also killed when they feed on contaminated nectar and pollen. Plants can remain toxic for years.

A bill to restrict the use of neonicotinoid pesticides — neonics for short — passed the state Senate last year and advanced through three Assembly committees since.