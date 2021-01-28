Surge in RVs will boost summer tourism at campground-rich Jersey Shore

Visitors and vacationers drive the Jersey Shore’s economy and fuel the dominant hospitality industry that serves them. The region took a beating last year when government shut businesses in response to the pandemic and people avoided travel to lessen their risk of COVID-19 illness.

In Cape May County, where tourism is an annual $6.9 billion industry, state data suggests that business declined by nearly a quarter last year. State Treasury occupancy tax collections in the county — paid by hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and other overnight lodging — declined by 23.5% for the year through the end of October.

But through this tourism drought, the coronavirus that disrupted summer visitors also powered a trend that will give a big boost to tourism at the Jersey Shore this year.

COVID-19 dramatically increased the appeal of one form of visiting and vacationing — recreational vehicles, or RVs. Mostly towed by light trucks, sometimes self-powered, and even extending to stationary park models, campers of all kinds give people control of their living space away from home and make it easier to maintain social distancing than if staying in a hotel or multi-family rental.