Sure, end North Jersey bear hunt, just keep the bears up there

Part of Phil Murphy’s campaign for governor was a pledge to quickly end the state’s revived bear hunt. Not so simple, it turns out, even for a governor with emergency powers.
The six-day first segment of this year’s hunt ended recently, with 328 bears killed either with bow and arrow or muzzle-loading rifle. That’s more than the total taken last year. The firearms portion of this year’s hunt will begin Dec. 7.
When Gov. Murphy found he didn’t have the power to stop the bear hunt, he banned it on state lands. Since that was where 40% of bears had been killed, the total dropped to 225 in 2018. It’s grown again since along with the bear population and this year may approach the 409 killed in 2017.
Lawsuits haven’t been able to stop the hunt either, or allow it again on state lands. Last year, a state appellate court rejected a lawsuit by two animal rights groups seeking to limit the bear hunt. Then an appellate court rejected a hunting group’s plea for relief from Murphy’s restriction.
State and nonprofit conservation efforts to restore the black bear population succeeded, which naturally increased problem interactions between the bruins and residents of bear country — the northern counties of Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer.
The state Fish and Game Council revived the historic bear hunt as a wildlife management tool for reducing run-ins with bears. A report warned that without the hunt, the bear population could double by 2022. Murphy found the hunt’s fate was in the council’s hands, not his.
They apparently are on board with his goal now. Murphy recently announced that this will be the last bear hunt in the state. He said the Fish and Game Council and the state Department of Environmental Protection will remove its current black bear policy after this year’s hunt ends and “develop a new black bear policy that promotes public safety and welfare while protecting important wildlife with a focus on non-lethal management techniques.”
A good place to start would be training the residents of bear country to make sure their garbage and outdoor pet foods can’t become easy meals for opportunistic bears.
Animal rights activists said they will try a lawsuit again, this time seeking to compel the state to change the Fish and Game Council to make it less favorable to hunters.
Some South Jersey hunters go north to bag a bear, but people in this region so far have seemed content to let their northern counterparts contest the bear hunting issue.
If the hunt ends and if the black bear population greatly increases and meets resistance, the bears could start looking for a better and less harassed life in South Jersey. A few already have scouted the region. That could be a big problem for the blueberry industry and other parts of the farming economy, especially ones dependent on pollination from bee hives.
There may be more room for bears to roam in South Jersey, but there is also more economic damage they could do. Better to prevent that than try to remedy it after the fact.
