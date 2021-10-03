Supreme Court has lost its nonpartisan stature thanks to Mitch McConnell

Federal judge blasts Cumberland County officials over jail failures The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience …

Yet four years later, when liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died shortly before the 2020 presidential election, McConnell ditched his own homemade precedent to ram through confirmation of a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, before voters could stop him. The court’s current 6-3 conservative majority might today be a 5-4 liberal majority if not for McConnell’s creative rewriting of the rules.

Now McConnell, when asked about a hypothetical court vacancy during a hypothetical Republican Senate majority in the second half of President Joe Biden’s term, won’t say whether he’d pull the same stunt he pulled under Obama. It’s actually a silly question. Of course this chameleon politician would further sully the integrity of the high court to suit the partisan needs of the moment.

Polls show less than half the American public trusts the court to be nonpartisan. That may be why freshman Justice Barrett insisted in a recent speech that she and her fellow jurists aren’t “partisan hacks.”

Two problems: The speech came shortly after the court’s conservative bloc allowed Texas to go forward with the most draconian anti-abortion rights law enacted anywhere in America in generations. And, two, Barrett made the speech at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center — and was introduced by McConnell himself.

For the sake of salvaging the court’s little remaining dignity, perhaps Barrett and the other conservative justices should just follow McConnell’s lead, and stop pretending they’re anything other than partisan hacks.

