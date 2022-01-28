Support slowly erodes for keeping the beaches free in the Wildwoods

A year ago, officials in the Wildwoods were considering instituting beach fees on one of the few remaining free Atlantic Ocean beaches in New Jersey.

They didn’t do it and say it’s no longer possible in time for the coming summer. But another year has begun with more talk about beach tags and uses for the revenue they’d generate, and the paths that might lead to that money.

Free beaches in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood used to be sacred to the Five Mile Beach tourism industry.

When financially struggling Wildwood held referendums on charging to use the beach in 1976 and 1981, the public rejected the idea both times. The city was going to try again in 2013, but then withdrew the referendum before a vote could be held.

The cracks in the rampart protecting the state’s biggest and freest ocean beach — only Atlantic City and Strathmere also don’t charge visitors — were evident a year ago. Officials of the three oceanfront Wildwoods had agreed by then that beach fees would come to all or none of the towns, would be the same all over the island, and that each municipality’s tags would be accepted in the other two.