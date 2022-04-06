Support for offshore wind energy strengthens

The federal government, New Jersey and other East Coast states committed themselves to offshore wind energy before the public was adequately informed about it and had a chance to weigh in on it. We often criticize local governments for doing that and draw attention to the problems thus created.

In the case of this massive new source of renewable energy, there were good reasons for early commitment. One was a reasonable assumption that the public when informed would strongly support perhaps the best clean energy alternative available to states adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean and their most cost-effective method for large reductions in greenhouse gases. Another was the competition among states to get as much of the new industry with its jobs and other benefits for themselves.

Perhaps another was that the magnitude of the benefits — to the public and to government officials — justified preventing the public from trying to stop or delay offshore wind over far lesser concerns. When the interstate highway system was developed in the 1950s, surely it was too important to subject it to local review.

As people have learned about offshore wind turbines and the grid they’ll require, plenty of them have found aspects they don’t like. Lately they’re starting to get opportunities to express doubts and outright opposition, and wonder what’s the point if there’s no stopping offshore wind energy.

At an Ocean City public hearing last month, participants voiced aesthetic, economic, moral and home-rule reasons to slow or stop the plan to connect hundreds of ocean turbines to the grid at Beesleys Point with a buried cable crossing the island. Many of their concerns were considered previously by state and industry officials, and wind developers Ørsted and PSEG will respond on all issues from the hearing at the end of the public comment period.

A week later, the N.J. Department of Environmental Protection and the state Board of Public Utilities announced they will commission studies to address concerns about how turbines in the ocean will affect wildlife and habitats. These will detail existing conditions such as those for whales and the lucrative offshore fisheries so that when turbines are placed — not if — ecological effects might be more apparent.

Many people enthusiastically support offshore wind energy as a response to climate change, of course, and they’re far less likely to participate in public hearings than its critics. Conservation organizations and even the New Jersey NAACP spoke in favor at the Ocean City hearing, offsetting the expected foes.

One voice with the power to decisively influence ocean wind development couldn’t have spoken more affirmatively in February. In the largest auction ever of federal leases to develop wind energy, six companies bid $4.8 billion on vast tracts of ocean off New Jersey and New York.

The U.S. already has approved two commercial scale wind projects for federal waters, one off Massachusetts and another off Long Island. The auction pretty much ensures that eventually there will be several others nearby.

Millions of homes will be powered by windmills out to sea, far from where people would hear them and barely visible, probably within the next decade. We think there is little question that the industry will be considered of lasting benefit to coastal states, the nation and even the planet.

The states are partnering on the ecological studies needed in the Regional Wildlife Science Entity in support of “the advancement of environmentally responsible and cost-efficient offshore wind power development.”

Too bad the states couldn’t also work together to lower offshore wind development costs and save ratepayers a lot of money, as we urged four years ago. Government and politics lack the ability for that obvious good.