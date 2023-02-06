Not a single claim was made last year that the Atlantic City Police Department used excessive force in doing its job. And it was a busy year, with officers responding to 24% more service calls.

In 2021, there was only one complaint alleging the excessive use of force.

This achievement is a very big deal, capping a decade of determined improvement and professional development, and ending a history of too many complaints about police behavior and too many lawsuits settled at substantial cost. That included 13 federal lawsuits alleging violence by department members, nearly triple the number of any other New Jersey city.

The turnaround began under former Police Chief Henry M. White Jr., who took over the department in late 2013 and implemented many reforms, including a new Division of Professional Standards, widespread use of police cameras, an outside Internal Affairs hearing officer, and better oversight of off-duty security work by officers. White — born and raised in Atlantic City — emphasized engaging and communicating with the community. He urged the creation of a police advisory board, established a Neighborhood Coordination Unit and increased the foot patrols where he started his police work.

Soon the share of arrests in which force was used fell 29%. Complaints of excessive use of force plunged a remarkable 83%. A year later, violent crime and property crimes had declined by about a third.

White’s stature and credibility backed up his calm and firm response to 2020 rioting and looting following a protest in the city in response to the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd. Officers arrested 17 that night as 57 stores suffered millions of dollars in damages, and an investigation by a department task force resulted in charges against 95 people.

White and his department steadfastly supported and honored peaceful protest and free expression, and showed they could do so without diminishing enforcement of the law.

When Chief White retired that fall, he left an admirable legacy and what we called a new major need for the reviving city: “appointing a new chief who can keep city police impressively moving forward.” Now it’s time to credit the department with elevating that chief from its own ranks.

James Sarkos started leading the department almost immediately. Appointing a new chief was long delayed by the state takeover of the city’s finances, the suspension of Civil Service rules and the pandemic, so he served as simply “officer in charge.” After a year it became obvious that he was an excellent choice to succeed White, and finally last November he was sworn in as chief by a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Chief Sarkos said the department uses of an early warning system to identify officers who may need help dealing with some aspect of the job.

He recognizes officers for handling challenging situations that could have resulted in the use of deadly force but had safe outcomes “because of the officers’ dedication and training.” In one recent case an uncooperative suspect under the influence got a rifle from his home, and officers got him to agree to drop the weapon. In another, officers responded to a report of a man with a long gun, and again got the suspect to drop the weapon.

Technology is also helping improve law enforcement in Atlantic City these days. The police department is using the proven data management program Compstat to ensure timely and accurate information or intelligence; rapid deployment of resources; effective tactics; and relentless follow-up.

The department also participates in the CitiStat program, with which it can track, analyze, appraise and improve the services of every city department. That system also makes it easy for the public to report issues.

A robust network of security cameras allows the department to monitor much of Atlantic City remotely. And electronic license plate readers monitor every city entrance and exit.

Police also are taking a lead role in the Clean and Safe effort by the city, county, state and others, reducing repeat offenses for lesser crimes such as shoplifting and helping address the convergence of addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

The Atlantic City Police Department sets the bar higher, achieves, and sets it higher still. Everyone’s hope now should be pretty simple — keep up the good work.