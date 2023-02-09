Stopping thieves ensures S.J. will have stores and shopping

For several years law enforcers occasionally have provided (and we have published) security photos showing shoplifting suspects leaving local stores. We can’t help thinking how embarrassing that must be.

The prospect of being shown to the public as a suspected petty thief might be more of a deterrent than the light punishment and inconvenience typical of misdemeanor convictions.

Shoplifting can rise to more serious levels and prompt more vigorous enforcement. In 2015, two Galloway Township men were arrested and accused of leading a ring of 13 shoplifters operating in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

State Police last month arrested two men they say stole cameras from a Tractor Supply store in Buena Vista Township. Two shoplifters arrested a few years ago by Atlantic City police had handguns in their possession.

As security photos show, shoplifting occurs across South Jersey. Nationwide the problem is worse in cities, and that seems to be the case locally as well.

New Jersey weakened enforcement and consequences for shoplifting and other low level crimes as part of justice reforms that eliminated holding suspects until they posted bail. Some thieves in Atlantic City quickly learned that it hardly mattered how many times they were arrested for shoplifting. A concerted effort by city police, the county prosecutor’s office and others is addressing that by offering repeat offenders a choice between help or enforcement.

Shoplifting apparently was a factor in the inability of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and a ShopRite owner-operator to agree on terms for a store in Atlantic City. The CRDA is again seeking to lure a supermarket to the city without what the state would consider is an excessive subsidy.

Unfortunately, shoplifting soared during the pandemic and has stayed more than double what it was previously, so the fair subsidy required to offset expected theft is getting higher too.

U.S. stores lost 1.4% of their revenue in 2021 — $95 billion — to what the industry calls “shrinkage” mostly caused by theft. Target last month said “a significant increase in theft and organized retail crime” cost the company an estimated $600 million for the year. Rite Aid said retail theft in the quarter had increased $9 million from the prior year.

Some cities seem to have all but given up. A Rite Aid employee in Manhattan described for the New York Post how shoplifters “come in every day, sometimes twice a day, with laundry bags and just load up on stuff,” and “we can’t do anything about it.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon put the consequences bluntly in a recent interview with CNBC. If the epidemic of retail theft is “not corrected over time, prices will be higher and/or stores will close.” That Rite Aid in New York already has, and a supermarket in Atlantic City won’t necessarily open.

Price increases to offset losses from theft also fuel inflation. In a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey last fall, 46% of small retailers said they had been “forced to increase their prices over the past year as a result of shoplifting.”

We see two possible disasters from this trend if unchecked. One is that tolerating low-level lawlessness encourages more serious crimes, especially those against property that can be self-indulgently imagined as “victimless.”

The other is that the long golden age of a functional consumer marketplace with plenty of choices among products and good values will end, leaving people with grittier and less satisfying shopping experiences.

These are powerful reasons to welcome the efforts across South Jersey by law enforcement to counter retail theft. As we’ve said before, even small offenses against the general public must be taken seriously if society is to be civil and enjoy a reasonable quality of life.