Stockton's Atlantic City walking tours returning for fall

ATLANTIC CITY — With a strong summer turnout for Stockton University’s walking tours in the city, the school is planning a fresh set of excursions for the fall.

Three tours are planned beginning Oct. 14. In the first installment, tour guide and university professor Levi Fox will lead sightseers through historical sites and landmarks in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood, Stockton said Friday in a news release.

The series is coordinated by Stockton’s Office of Continuing Studies.

This past summer, Fox said the tours were important to keeping the city’s history alive, given that many visitors roam the town looking for entertainment and may not know much about its past.

“I am gratified by the positive community response, and most excited to add more neighborhoods starting this fall with a Northside tour focused on churches, schools, businesses, local leaders and Atlantic City’s role in the national movement for civil rights progress,” Fox said in Stockton’s news release.

Set for Oct. 28, the Northside Heritage Tour will take visitors through the city’s historically Black neighborhood, founded before the Great Migration of the early 20th century.

The fall tours will end Nov. 4 with a walk through the Ducktown neighborhood, Stockton said.

Known as the city’s “Little Italy,” Ducktown has become home to a burgeoning art scene, eateries and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Other notable places in the neighborhood include the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, White House Sub Shop, Dock’s Oyster House and the historic 500 Club.

“Continuing Studies is thrilled the community reacted so positively to the Summer 2022 Walking Tours,” said Diane Strelczyk, assistant director of the Office of Continuing Studies. “We have plans to continue through the spring and summer 2023. We also have wonderful partners in the local neighborhood associations of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation and the Ducktown Community Development Corporation, who keep the programs accessible to more folks every day.”