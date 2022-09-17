Stockton's Atlantic City walking tours returning for fall

ATLANTIC CITY — With a strong summer turnout for Stockton University’s walking tours in the city, the school is planning a fresh set of excursions for the fall.
Three tours are planned beginning Oct. 14. In the first installment, tour guide and university professor Levi Fox will lead sightseers through historical sites and landmarks in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood, Stockton said Friday in a news release.
The series is coordinated by Stockton’s Office of Continuing Studies.
This past summer, Fox said the tours were important to keeping the city’s history alive, given that many visitors roam the town looking for entertainment and may not know much about its past.
“I am gratified by the positive community response, and most excited to add more neighborhoods starting this fall with a Northside tour focused on churches, schools, businesses, local leaders and Atlantic City’s role in the national movement for civil rights progress,” Fox said in Stockton’s news release.
Set for Oct. 28, the Northside Heritage Tour will take visitors through the city’s historically Black neighborhood, founded before the Great Migration of the early 20th century.
The fall tours will end Nov. 4 with a walk through the Ducktown neighborhood, Stockton said.
Known as the city’s “Little Italy,” Ducktown has become home to a burgeoning art scene, eateries and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Other notable places in the neighborhood include the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, White House Sub Shop, Dock’s Oyster House and the historic 500 Club.
“Continuing Studies is thrilled the community reacted so positively to the Summer 2022 Walking Tours,” said Diane Strelczyk, assistant director of the Office of Continuing Studies. “We have plans to continue through the spring and summer 2023. We also have wonderful partners in the local neighborhood associations of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation and the Ducktown Community Development Corporation, who keep the programs accessible to more folks every day.”
GALLERY: Stockton walking tour of Atlantic City
Stockton University professor Levi Fox, center, leads a walking tour of Atlantic City in July.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. (l-r) Jack Uris of Margate speaks with Tour guide Levi Fox outside of the WW I memorial inside O'Donnell Memorial Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Tour guide Levi Fox walks his group through O’Donnell Memorial Park on Friday in Atlantic City. Fox, a Stockton University writing professor, will conduct tours stressing different aspects of the city’s history on each of the next three Fridays.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox standing in front of a memorial dedicated to the men of the 87th Infantry Division in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Susan Neyowith, a seasonal resident of Atlantic City, takes a photo of a memorial dedicated to POWs at O’Donnell Park. A former Philadelphia resident, she now lives in New York City but also has a place in Atlantic City. “People don’t know how wonderful Atlantic City is,” she said while on a Stockton University walking tour Friday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox speaking in front of a memorial dedicated to soldiers and sailors in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Margate resident Jack Uris in front of a memorial dedicated to soldiers and sailors in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox speaking across the street from the old Hilton casino, talking about the mosaic panoramic on the building's facade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Inside a hallway connecting the Ritz Carlton and the boardwalk, Susan Neyowith, a seasonal resident of Atlantic City, takes a photo of one of the vintage prints hanging in the gallery.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Inside a hallway connecting the Ritz Carlton and the boardwalk, (l-r) Erica Moore of Little Egg Harbor and Tracy Wilt of Smithville look over one of the vintage prints hanging in the gallery.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
