Stockton giving white cedars right kind of love

Europeans settling in North America found many great resources, among them half a million acres of Atlantic white cedars. These evergreens with branches like fans thrive on wet ground, even in swamps. They’re at home there because their resinous wood is highly resistant to the rot and insects that afflict most trees.

People prize such durable wood. White cedar forests were heavily logged, and so many trees were turned into shingles that their weathered light grey became the characteristic look of coastal New England housing.

Many cedar forests were loved to death. Today, fewer than 125,000 acres remain in the U.S., and little New Jersey has an outsized share with 25,000 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Many of those acres are in smaller stands, often in swamps, that weren’t as economical to harvest. There is at least one small, lovely white cedar swamp in Belleplain State Forest, and others scattered throughout the Pine Barrens. “They are quiet, sublime and magnificent,” Carleton Montgomery, executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, said recently. They are also favorites of birds, particularly flycatchers and other insect eaters.