State preempting local roadblocks to wind energy helps NJ, especially Ocean City

Back in February we urged Ocean City officials to embrace the exceedingly tiny part their town will play in New Jersey’s development of its best renewable energy resource, the strong winds nearby in the ocean.

Instead, they contemplated blocking a buried cable from bringing the power ashore. They said the possibility that wind turbines might be barely visible some days from shore was a threat to the city’s thriving tourism industry.

Well, apparently state officials in Trenton still read the newspapers. The Legislature has passed a bill making clear that the state and its utility regulator, the Board of Public Utilities, have the power to ensure land is available for underground cables to bring ocean wind power ashore — by easements or eminent domain if need be.

This is a long established principle in law to ensure that extensive projects of great benefit to the general public aren’t thwarted by locals with narrow interests. Just last week it was New Jersey’s turn to be the peevish local overruled for the common good, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state can’t block the PennEast natural gas pipeline from crossing properties where it has an interest.