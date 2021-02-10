Standard tests needed to help students hurt by school closings

For months there has been a broad medical science consensus that schools should be open and students are significantly harmed when they’re closed.
Students are physically and mentally safer attending school, with almost no risk from COVID-19 transmission. Barred from class and limited to online learning, they’re deprived of crucial social interactions and are more likely to be depressed, even suicidal.
Educators, despite the all-out effort by some teachers unions to keep schools closed indefinitely, don’t face a greater COVID risk there than the legions of other essential workers.
Unscientific school closures also have cost children shocking amounts of educational progress.
A fall study of 19 states by Stanford University estimates that students lost on average between 57 to 183 days of learning in reading and 136 to 232 days in math — just during last year’s spring closures. That loss has multiplied in the months since.
University of Pennsylvania researchers estimate that reduced education from school closures by Oct. 1. had cost students “4 to 5 percent of their lifetime wage earnings.”
The damage has been worse for low-income families. A survey of closed-school families last year by national advocacy group ParentsTogether found parents with low incomes were 10 times more likely to report that their children were doing little or no remote learning than those making upward of $100,000.
The extent of the learning loss must be accurately gauged for students individually in order to design and create the remedial programs to ensure that they recover from the unnecessary calamity of school closures.
That’s exactly what the federally mandated annual standardized tests do. Educational experts have asserted for years that their highest value is in detailing each student’s strengths and weaknesses in math and language arts. That enables parents and teachers to give students instruction and help precisely where it’s most effective.
But after closing many schools and putting their students far behind, teachers and administrators now seem nearly in a panic to stop this year’s tests under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. Last spring, schools were given a waiver from the tests so they could focus on adapting to the then-new pandemic.
At the end of January, the New Jersey Department of Education told school districts it was proceeding with the tests.
That prompted heavy lobbying by the New Jersey Education Association and the state superintendents association to get Gov. Phil Murphy to seek another waiver to block the tests.
We hope Murphy will be among state leaders able to put the interests of children first who don’t go for it. The chair of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, has demanded accountability and proposed a bill requiring the Department of Education to immediately study the effect on students of COVID-19-related closures and changes.