Spotted lanternfly headed for South Jersey, can’t be stopped

For decades a war was fought against gypsy moths with similar measures as well as widespread spraying of pesticides. They spread as far as habitat and temperature zones suited them, their hairy caterpillars defoliating millions of trees (but thankfully not killing so many). Similar ineffective actions have been mounted against the emerald ash borer and the brown marmorated stink bug (both also native to China).

Gypsy moths were brought here from Europe to see if they could be used to make silk. The pests from Asia have just hitchhiked on the increasing commerce between East and West.

Insects reproduce at such a prodigious rate that these invasive threats can’t be stopped but only slowed. That might give farmers in South Jersey time to prepare as best they can to limit their destructiveness.

Government-funded research should also use the time afforded by delaying actions to look for native bacteria, viruses and animals that prey on spotted lanternflies.

Species have been moving around the planet forever. Nature always rebalances when they do, even if it means extinction for some.

Gypsy moth infestations are more tolerable today because birds, other insects and bacteria keep them in check. The same will have to happen over time with spotted lanternflies, and all people can do is encourage that by giving lanternfly predators a helping hand in their work on behalf of the balance of nature.