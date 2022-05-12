Speck of justice for West Wildwood taxpayers reduced further

The tiny borough of West Wildwood is out about $2 million from events that resulted in former Mayor Christopher Fox’s conviction on state ethics violations. Given that extraordinary needless burden on the borough, the state Local Finance Board’s $24,500 fine of Fox for those violations was a pittance.

Now that speck of justice has been reduced by more than half — to just $11,000 — by a state administrative law judge. This was done even though Judge Susan L. Olgiati acknowledged the grievous violations. “By holding the director position, with supervisory powers over the chief of police, while living with the chief of police, Fox had a direct financial and personal involvement that might reasonably be expected to impair his objectivity or independence of judgment,” Olgiati wrote in her recent decision. “Indeed, he was voting on measures designed to ensure that his housemate received a judgment nearing $2 million.”

In 2019, the Local Finance Board imposed an all-time-record fine of $24,500 against Fox for a long list of ethics violations:

actions he took as mayor that benefited Police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives, and his daughter.

voting in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer and about a month before she was named chief.

giving Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time when she did not serve in the Police Department, and voting in favor of a 50% increase in Ferentz’s salary to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.

Violations were related to his failure to disclose on state-required financial statements all income he receives, and to his entering into shared-services agreements with neighboring Wildwood while he was also business administrator there. Fox was a former Wildwood police officer and his longtime friend Ernie Troiano was mayor at the time.

Before the state Department of Community Affairs made the ethics violations and fine public, the West Wildwood borough commission voted, with Fox abstaining, to hire his 22-year-old daughter as a full-time police officer.

Judge Olgiati decided this laundry list of violations was offset by the state’s failure to prove that Fox intended his actions to benefit the woman he was living with, his daughter and himself. “The evidence does not show that Fox intended to use his official position to secure an unwarranted advantage for himself or Ferentz ... or a financial gain for himself ... by participating in those measures,” Olgiati wrote.

So, the $2 million for his household was just an accident, something that happened without his awareness?

The borough’s insurer — the N.J. Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund that covers the majority of local governments — didn’t think so. It refused to pay the Ferentz award because it found West Wildwood under Fox didn’t adequately contest the lawsuit. That left taxpayers to cover the big payoff, which was more than half its total annual budget. It will take 16 years to pay off Ferentz.

New Jersey has had a problem with lavish payouts to local government insiders after poorly defended lawsuits. As we said in 2019, the state should have a law requiring an investigation whenever an insurance claim by a local government is denied due to inadequate defense of a lawsuit. The findings could be presented in Superior Court and appropriate responses could be ordered.

And now, after all this and the many violations, Fox only has to pay $11,000 of the original $24,500 fine? That was a drop in the bucket to begin with, but the Local Finance Board should at least reinstate that little bit of justice.

There apparently is no recourse for the poor taxpayers of West Wildwood — the homeowners and second-home owners — who’ll see their usual heavy New Jersey tax burden much enlarged for years.

This debacle, too, was made possible by the home rule so many find precious.