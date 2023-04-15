By the end of spring, new things for South Jersey residents and visitors to do may start sprouting at some of the region’s many farms.

A thoroughly bipartisan bill signed into law this year has given owners of preserved farmland the ability to host a limited number of special events each year. With state and local approval, these may range from a wedding, birthday or anniversary party to a concert or corporate event, and on up to a multiday music festival.

The 2,600 farms protecting more than 236,000 acres in New Jersey’s Farmland Preservation Program account for a third of the state’s farmland. Previously they were limited to hosting agriculturally related events such as hayrides and harvest festivals. Under Farmland Preservation, they were paid to permanently give up the right to develop the land for anything but farming. Allowing the special and temporary use of the land makes possible additional revenue to help keep the farmland viable and sustainable.

After passing the Legislature with overwhelming support, the bill was returned by Gov. Phil Murphy with suggested changes to protect production on preserved farmland. It was amended to require that the special events not interfere with the use of the farmland for agricultural or horticultural production, have minimal effects on the direct area, and be designed to protect the land’s agricultural resources. The amended bill then passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote and 75-3 in the Assembly.

The law might also motivate farms to maintain or increase production to preserve their ability to host special events. A farm with annual production worth from $10,000 to $100,000 can hold up to 15 events a year. One that produces $100,000 or more can hold up to 26 events a year.

Six of the events may have 250 guests or more in attendance at any time during the event, which can last and be marketed as a two-day event.

Farms will apply to the State Agriculture Development Committee for approval of their special events. Municipalities may require additional approval for special events at their commercial farms. Towns may also increase the allowable frequency and size of indoor and outdoor special occasion events by municipal ordinance. And for farms surrounded by roads with speeds of 25 mph or less, a municipality may limit events with 1,500 or more guests to two per year.

Murphy said agriculture is essential to the Garden State’s identity and agritourism will help maintain that heritage. “This law will open new revenue streams for those who work tirelessly to maintain the preserved farmland that is core to our state’s cultural fabric,” he said.

The bipartisan work on the law reminded us of the resolution nearly a decade ago of a dispute over a Hammonton turf farm’s hosting of soccer tournaments.

When these were banned by the Pinelands Commission, five legislators in the region sponsored a bill to end the commission’s oversight of such recreational activities on deed-restricted properties. Instead, Gov. Chris Christie conditionally vetoed the bill and insisted on a compromise — letting the commission keep its oversight, but expressly including field sports among the allowed forms of low-intensity recreation. That reasonably satisfied all involved.

The togetherness of the political parties on the farmland special events law became poignant when Democrat Murphy said he was signing it in honor of the late Assemblyman Ron Dancer, an Ocean County Republican and champion of New Jersey agriculture. Dancer died in July.

We think the events allowed under the law will lure some summer visitors into other, less crowded parts of South Jersey. That will disturb the calm and quiet of some rural areas a bit, but it will also bring them a piece of the tourism pie and grow the seasonal economy.

In ever-urbanizing New Jersey, the bustle and noise of human activity is increasing. Special events at least will bring many benefits and make it more likely that the Garden State will continue to have a meaningful amount of active farming.