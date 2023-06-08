There was a time, let’s call them the good old days, when a warehouse was among the most benign versions of industrial development. Many other industrial uses pose far greater risks of air and water pollution, excess noise, unpleasant smells and simple unsightliness. A warehouse typically is a big, bland, commercial steel box with well-contained inventory going in and out of it.

As long as municipal zoning kept warehouses out of residential areas and near enough to major highways that their truck traffic didn’t overburden local roads, they were welcomed for providing jobs and paying taxes. Logistics companies put plenty of them in New Jersey where they could be close to New York and Philadelphia and central to the crowded Mid-Atlantic. Moody’s Analytics says the state is within a 24-hour drive of nearly 40% of the nation’s population.

Then Americans shifted a significant portion of their shopping from in-person to their smartphones and computers, requiring a vast new distribution system with more and bigger warehouses. Such warehouses are still widely welcomed in many medium to large states. But in New Jersey, a tiny state and the most crowded, the mere presence of big boxes and increased truck traffic are for many people degradations to be avoided if possible.

Opposition to new warehouses has been building for the past couple of years. They’ve been banned in parts of Georgia and California. Last year, after a 1.2 million-square-foot development was proposed and opposed, Mansfield Township in Burlington County put a moratorium on new warehouses.

The land use board of Harrison Township, Gloucester County, in December unanimously voted against a plan for a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project after an effort by residents and three lawsuits to stop it.

Lawnside, in Camden County, in November approved a 175,000-square-foot warehouse project over local opposition. After 100 residents came out, the planning board of Pilesgrove, Salem County, put off a December hearing on a 1.6 million-square-foot warehouse complex on a former farm.

On Friday, May 9, the Pittsgrove Township Planning Board will hold its second public hearing on a proposal for a 962,500-square-foot warehouse at state Route 56 and Salem County Route 638, less than a mile from the Route 55 freeway.

Last month, the board listened for three hours to the community as it mostly advocated against granting the few variances sought by the developer. People expressed concerns about the traffic — 578 truck trips daily — the building’s height and what might be in the warehouse.

Many thousands of warehouses exist without a care about what goods or materials might be in them in the future. The planning board’s solicitor told the public the warehouse was a permitted use in the zone and the board couldn’t “turn down a permitted use due to traffic concerns.” An attorney for the developer said the industry standard for a modern, first-class warehouse is almost 50 feet high, requiring relief from the old 35 foot height limit specified for the zone.

Tomorrow’s hearing will continue last month’s, with the township traffic engineer reviewing the applicant’s traffic study, and members of the public asking their postponed second questions.

People should remember that if a land use is permitted, strong reasons would be needed to deny a reasonable application to make such use of a parcel of land. That doesn’t seem to be the case in Pittsgrove.

The time for a community to properly limit allowable development is when the zoning ordinance is being written or rewritten.

The push for more and bigger warehouses in South Jersey and the resistance these projects increasingly face should be enough to convince municipal officials to review their relevant industrial zoning — especially in towns with suitable access to major expressways.

Ensuring favorable zoning might bring jobs and municipal revenue. Restricting zoning might keep this kind of development out of town.

Zoning updates that take into account modern warehouses and online retail demand, as well as reflect the community’s attitude now toward this relatively low-impact industrial development, could avoid conflicts and legal headaches in the future.